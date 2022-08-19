Pittston Tomato Festival gets off to a tasty start

People attending the 2022 Pittston Tomato Festival lined up with food vendors all throughout the festival grounds.

Left to right: Evelyn Melvin, Enzo Ciampi, and Cecelia Drank enjoy a few spins on the Dizzy Dragon at the Pittston Tomato Festival.

Linda O’Boyle Zaneski, the 1988 Tomato Festival Queen, was on hand for the opening ceremonies of the 2022 Pittston Tomato Festival. Zaneski is the recent Mrs. International pageant winner in April 2022.

Eight-year-old Vienna Patterson, along with her mom, Brooke Harashinski, have a bite to eat while at the Tomato Festival.

Britney Cheskiewicz, sings the National Anthem with a little help from James Zarra, Tomato Festival committee member, and the Pittston Tomato Festival mascot, to open the 2022 Pittston Tomato Festival running from Thursday to Sunday.

PITTSTON – The 39th annual Pittston Tomato Festival got underway Thursday evening at 5 p.m. and it didn’t take long until the grounds began to fill up. Throngs of people began to arrive early in the evening for food, music, and a kiddie carnival, a first for the festival.

James Zarra, Tomato Festival committee person opened the ceremony noting City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo’s recent honor as Mayor of the Year in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for 2022.

The mayor went on to thank his staff for their dedication to the city saying he had a great team assembled.

“Events like this don’t happen without a great committee,” Lombardo said, on putting on an event like the Tomato Festival. “The festival is about tradition, we are rolling up on 40 and I’m promising you a big celebration, we’re going to blow it out of the water next year. We’re going to do things that have never been seen. I’m proud of this committee.”

Lombardo introduced Linda O’Boyle Zaneski to the bandshell. O’Boyle was the Tomato Festival Queen in 1988. She went on to a successful career in pageants, winning Miss Pennsylvania then representing Pennsylvania in the Miss America contest.

Recently, to round off her career, she took home the Mrs. International Pageant, the most prestigious Misses pageant in the world, the past April in Nashville, Tennessee.

“The Tomato Festival Queen pageant title will forever be on my resume and I will keep this banner proud,” she said, as she held up her original Tomato Festival sash from 1988. “Congratulations to all the hard work everybody does and I’m grateful to be back to celebrate with you all.”

Zarra thanked all the sponsors that contributed financially to the 2022 festival.

“In closing, I’d like to tell everyone to eat, drink and be merry and finally, God Bless America, have a good time everyone,” Zarra concluded.

For the first time this year, a kiddie carnival has been placed on the third tier of the grounds behind the Pittston Memorial Library.

Circus-like acts, featuring jugglers and Dani Longlegs, a stilt walker, will be performing over the four nights.

Brooke Harashinski, who happened to be celebrating her 27th birthday, accompanied her daughter, eight-year-old Vienna Patterson.

“I like the Ferris wheel and the Boba Tea,” Vienna said. “I had pizza and chicken tenders and French fries. I’ll probably go back and go on more rides.”

The festival continues Friday night with Burn the Juke Box opening up at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Sperazza Band at 7 p.m. and Sweet Pepper and the Long Hots closing out the bandshell entertainment from 9-11 p.m.

The Ultimate Tomato 5K race will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. followed immediately by the Tomato Festival Parade at approximately 11 a.m.

The festival opens up at 12 p.m. on Saturday with the first scheduled entertainment to begin at 3 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 21, the Little Miss and Mister Tomato Contest begins at 10:45 a.m. and the festival grounds open at 12 p.m.

Entertainment continues all afternoon and evening until the close of the festival at 9 p.m.