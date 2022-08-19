🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 4.3% in July.

The U.S. unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 3.5%.

The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 2.1 percentage points below its July 2021 level and the national rate was down 1.9 percentage points over the year.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Friday released its preliminary employment situation report for July 2022.

The jobs report for July is a testament to Pennsylvania workers’ ability to bounce back from a crisis, provide for their families and contribute to a strong economy that benefits all of us,” L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier said. “As the unemployment rate continues to steadily decline, job growth continues across the board in industries ranging from professional and business services to trade and transportation. This month marks the first time since June 2019 that we have had 4.3 percent unemployment.”

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was unchanged over the month. The employment count rose 12,000 (to 6,171,000) while resident unemployment declined 12,000 (to 275,000).

Pennsylvania’s total non-farm jobs were up 31,000 over the month to 5,979,500 in July.

Jobs increased from June in 9 of the 11 industry super-sectors with the largest volume gain in professional & business services (+11,000).

Over the year, total non-farm jobs were up 203,800 with gains in 10 of the 11 super-sectors.

Trade, transportation & utilities had the largest 12-month gain, adding 60,500 jobs.

Three super-sectors — trade, transportation & utilities; information; and professional & business services — were above their pre-pandemic job levels in July 2022.

From April 2020 through July 2022, Pennsylvania has recovered approximately 90% of jobs lost in the first two months of the pandemic period.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. July data are preliminary and subject to revision.

