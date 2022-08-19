🔊 Listen to this

Donald Trump is coming to Wilkes-Barre Township.

The 45th president of the United States will gold a rally at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sept. 3 in support of Doug Mastriano’s big for governor and Dr.Mehmet Oz’s senate bid, according to a report from our news partners WBRE/WYOU-TV.

Officials said the doors will open at 2 p.m. with sepcial guest remarks beginning at 4 p.m.

For tickets, go to https://events.donaldjtrump.com/events/save-america-rally-in-scranton-pa.