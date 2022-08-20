🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Kingston man who admitted he encouraged three boys to engage in sex acts at a playground was sentenced this week to state prison.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Edward James Palicki, 25, to two-to-four years in prison on two counts of unlawful contact with minors. Palicki pled guilty to the charges March 14.

Kingston police alleged Palicki approached the boys at Reese Park on Dean Court, Kingston, on June 8, 2021. Palicki was accused of asking the boys if they wanted to see his genitals and exposing himself, while encouraging the boys to engage in a sex act, police said.

Palicki was given credit for 440 days time served at the county correctional facility.

Palicki is subject to 25 years registration of his address as a sex offender under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.

— Ed Lewis