WILKES-BARRE — A man from Northampton County was sentenced in Luzerne County Court for corrupting a 17-year-old girl in Shickshinny.

Kristopher Allan Hoglund, 32, of Bath, was sentenced by Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. to 15 months probation on a charge of corruption of a minor. Hoglund pled guilty to the charge June 27.

State police at Shickshinny in court records say Hoglund approached the girl who was skateboarding in the area of the Shickshinny Municipal Building on Aug. 3, 2021.

The girl told police Hoglund offered her money to get into his truck, court records say.

State police identified Hoglund as the suspect when they traced the license plate of the truck to his employer in Lehigh County.

— Ed Lewis