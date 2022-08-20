🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — A Scranton man was arrested on allegations he initiated a pursuit that ended in a crash on Lee Park Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Yasim Z. Traynham, 18, of Prospect Avenue, was followed by a township police officer for acting suspiciously in the area of the Crossroads and West End Road just after 2 a.m.

When the officer initiated a traffic stop near the Crossroads, Traynham accelerated his vehicle on Oxford Street crashing into a parked vehicle when he turned onto Lee Park Avenue, according to court records.

Traynham and two other occupants fled the vehicle.

Wilkes-Barre police detained Traynham on Waller Street, Wilkes-Barre, where he was found with a firearm in his pants, court records say.

Police say the firearm, a Glock .40-caliber, had a round in its chamber and loaded with 22 bullets in the extended magazine.

Traynham was arraigned by District Judge Donald Whittaker in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of firearms not to be carried without a license, fleeing or attempting to elude police and four traffic and vehicle violations. He was remained jailed Thursday at the county correctional facility for lack of $250,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

A township police officer patrolling the Crossroads encountered a vehicle driven by Traynham driving south on Carey Avenue in the right turning lane leading onto West End Road. The right turning lane is controlled by a yield sign.

Traynham stopped for several seconds despite no traffic before he proceeded.

When the officer pulled onto the roadway, Traynham turned into the parking lot of Burger King, which was closed at that hour.

The officer drove passed Traynham and turned into the parking lot of another eatery.

Traynham then pulled onto West End Road in the left turning lane to turn back onto Carey Avenue but proceeded straight onto Oxford Street.

The officer initiated a traffic stop by turning on the cruiser’s lights when Traynham accelerated his vehicle crashing on Lee Park Avenue, the complaint says.