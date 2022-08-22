🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Jill Avery-Stoss, director of operations at The Institute for Public Policy and Economic Development, this week said an engaged and involved population is an important asset for the overall strength and vibrancy of a community.

According Avery-Stoss, these characteristics are difficult — yet possible — to measure. She said examining the prominence of nonprofit organizations, library systems, veteran status, and voter activity reveals a lot about civic engagement.

“Nonprofit organizations were impacted in a variety of ways by the pandemic, but even prior to that, health organizations represent the only type of nonprofit group that has grown in number since 2017,” Avery-Stoss said. “Their share among all nonprofits has increased to eight percent in Luzerne County alone.”

Avery-Stoss said libraries are nonprofit organizations that serve a particularly important role in the community, and library data is useful in determining the availability and utilization of resources. The number of libraries in the region has remained stable over the past decade, though circulation in Luzerne County has declined 23 percent since 2017.

Avery-Stoss pointed out that although COVID-19 disrupted nonprofit fundraisers, altered service delivery, and limited volunteer activities, national trends over the past two decades revealed a gradual decline in the share of people who volunteer on any given day. Declining volunteerism negatively affects community organizations, safety net programs, arts and cultural events, and critical public safety services like volunteer fire companies and EMS.

Veteran population also reflects a degree of civic engagement in a community. Veterans account for approximately 6.6 percent of the statewide population. That share is 7.5% in Lackawanna County. After declining for several years, the number of veterans in Luzerne County increased in 2019, growing from 8% to 8.6% of the population. There are more than 34,000 veterans in the two-county region, and Luzerne County’s share is significantly higher than the Commonwealth’s share.

Voter registration/participation

Number of registered voters is another telling indicator of civic engagement. Avery-Stoss explained that state and regional activities have followed a predictable and stable trend since 2000, rising significantly during presidential election years, and rising by smaller amounts during mid-term federal election years. Registration often decreases following presidential elections.

The pandemic created logistical challenges to voter registration and in-person voting. Despite these challenges, the 2020 election resulted in record voter registration and participation both regionally and statewide.

“Between 2019 and 2020, voter registration increased six percent in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties, and seven percent in Pennsylvania,” added Avery-Stoss. “Then between 2020 and 2021, voter registration decreased by three percent in Lackawanna County, eight percent in Luzerne County, and four percent statewide.”

There was an increase of more than 9,000 registered voters in Lackawanna County in 2020, reaching a total of more than 149,000 registered voters, which was on par with the 2012 election.

The number of registered voters in Luzerne County increased by nearly 12,000 in 2020 to almost 221,000 registered voters. By 2021, the number of registered voters in Lackawanna County decreased by approximately 4,900, while Luzerne County decreased by 18,500 voters.

Statewide, there were over 196,500 more registered voters in 2021 than in 2019, despite a drop-off after the presidential election.

Since 2001, Luzerne County has shown stronger growth in voter registration, increasing two percent from 2001 to 2021, compared to a 2% decline in Lackawanna County.

