WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested a woman on allegations she pistol-whipped her roommate during an argument about a missing cellular phone early Saturday morning.

Theiry Javier Watson, 26, of 271 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, possessing instruments of crime, reckless endangerment, harassment and disorderly conduct. She was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department Headquarters just before 7 a.m. for a bloody and shoe-less woman wearing pajamas.

She told police she was out with her roommate, Watson, and her boyfriend at an after-hours club in Scranton. When they returned to their apartment, she could not find her cellular phone and asked Watson if she knew the location of her phone.

Watson became aggressive striking the woman twice in the head with a pistol, the complaint says.

The woman was thrown out of the apartment where a man found her bleeding and took her to the fire department headquarters around the corner.

Police later arrested Watson at the apartment finding some of the woman’s belongings in the backyard.