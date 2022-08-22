🔊 Listen to this

SWOYERSVILLE — A fight resulting in a stabbing was recorded by a dash camera Sunday morning.

Borough police arrested Mark C. Roccograndi, 31, of Owen Street, Swoyersville, on allegations he stabbed Donald Crymer three times during the fight, according to court records.

Roccograndi claimed he defended himself when Crymer first struck him with a wrench, court records say.

Roccograndi was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $55,000 bail.

No charges have been filed against Crymer.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police found a bloody Crymer walking in the area of Owen and Main streets just before 11 a.m.

Crymer was bleeding from his left leg telling police Roccograndi stabbed him in the leg, the complaint says.

Roccograndi was detained by Kingston police during a traffic stop.

During an interview with police, Roccograndi claimed he was placing items inside his vehicle when Crymer struck him with a wrench. Roccograndi told police he feared for his life and admitted to stabbing Crymer, according to the complaint.

Police said a dash camera inside a vehicle recorded Crymer waiting next to Roccograndi’s residence.

Crymer allegedly was recorded deflating two tires on Roccograndi’s vehicle and striking Roccograndi with a wrench.

The dash camera records Roccograndi stabbing Crymer three times with a pocket-knife that was recovered.