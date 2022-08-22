🔊 Listen to this

HUGHESTOWN — Borough police arrested Daniel Rafael Martinez, 48, after he allegedly burglarized a residence and stole a man’s wallet while armed with a knife on Sunday.

Martinez, of William Street, Hughestown, was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre on charges of robbery, burglary, criminal trespass, possession of a weapon, simple assault and theft. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $75,000 bail.

A homeowner on Kenley Street told police a man, identified as Martinez, entered his residence wearing a red face mask at about 4:30 p.m. The homeowner told Martinez to leave who left through the front door but crawled through a rear window, according to court records.

Martinez confronted the homeowner a second time brandishing a knife, court records say.

Police allege Martinez stole a wallet inside the residence and left out the front door.

Police in court records say Martinez stole a train set from the same house in July.

Martinez was later arrested and questioned by police.

Martinez initially denied being on Kenley Street and attempted to blame a woman. He later admitted to stealing the wallet, court records say.