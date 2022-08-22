🔊 Listen to this

A familiar event, one of the Wilkes-Barre Riverfront Parks Committee’s signature yearly events, returned to the Susquehanna River this weekend.

And with it, came a pair of familiar teams vying for the gold.

The committee’s annual dragon boat races were held on Saturday and Sunday, the popular area event returning to the Susquehanna for the first time since 2019 with COVID-related cancelations putting the last two years on hold.

“It went well, it was a success,” said Riverfront Parks Committee Executive Director John Maday. “We’re back again, and everyone had a good time.”

In 2019, the team from Wilkes University won the gold medal while Suskie Bassmassters took silver. 2022, the 10th running of the dragon boats, proved to be a repeat performance despite the two years’ away from the river — Wilkes in first place and the Bassmasters in second, with the Downtown Arts team winning bronze.

Additional awards were won by the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for Team Spirit, and Team Luzerne County for having the best-dressed drummer.

It was a grand return to form for the dragon boat races, which double as both a fun recreational afternoon and a chance for participants to learn about the environment.

“We’re an environmental education association,” Maday said. “The dragon boat races give us an opportunity to get people out and enjoying the environment, while also learning about it.”

In total, six teams hit the water for this year’s races, with another few teams having to pull out due to scheduling conflicts, according to Maday.

“It’s still a rebuilding year,” he said. “But this was great, and I know that everyone will be coming back and we’ll be bigger next year.”

The Riverfront Parks Committee has two more events on tap in the coming months — Shakespeare on the River, set for Sept. 8, and the 11th annual Chalkfest, scheduled for Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the River Commons.