PLAINS TWP. — A home health nurse from Lake Ariel was arraigned Monday on allegations she stole prescription tablets from a patient in Plains Township.

Diane F. Ellingsen, 61, admitted to taking three to four tablets of Morphine every three to five home visits and on occasion take Methylphenidate from the Plains Township woman, according to court records.

Ellingsen admitted to the thefts when she was questioned by agents with the state Office of Attorney General, court records say.

Ellingsen was arraigned by District Judge Joseph D. Spagnuolo Jr. in Plains Township on charges of acquisition or obtain controlled substances by misrepresentation and procure a controlled substance by fraud. She was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

Court records say Ellingsen, a registered nurse for more than 30 years, was employed by a home health care organization in 2019 and 2020.

While working as a home health nurse, she would visit a patient in Plains Township once a week.

A roommate of the patient noticed prescription tablets were missing prior to the coronavirus pandemic. During the pandemic, the roommate never noticed a shortage of tablets.

Once Ellingsen began weekly visits to the patient during the pandemic, the patient exited her bathroom and noticed a Morphine Sulfate tablet on a table in her living room and confronted Ellingsen.

Ellingsen initially denied any wrong doing but later gave the patient a bag containing 15 tablets of Morphine Sulfate and 10 tablets of Methylphenidate, court records say.

During an interview with state agents, Ellingsen admitted to taking the medications due to her own health ailments concerning her back. Ellingsen claimed she was given a prescription of Hydrocodone from her physician but she got to the point she was taking too much and ran out before she could renew her prescription, court records say.

Ellingsen told agents after she was confronted by the patient, she admitted herself to an inpatient rehabilitation facility.