DALLAS TWP. —The Friedman Hospitality Group is once again expanding after striking a deal with the Masonic Villages to lease the clubhouse within the Irem Country Club on Ridgway Drive.

Founder, owner, and namesake of Friedman Hospitality Group, Rob Friedman, said of the deal, “So, we’ll be leasing their clubhouse, their beautiful clubhouse that was built a few years ago, which includes their restaurants, their bar, their outside patio area, their halfway house, their ballroom, and their kitchen.”

Friedman confirmed that this change will be effective Oct. 1, and the clubhouse will be renamed ‘The Greens at the Irem Country Club.’ Many of the staff members currently employed under that umbrella will be retained as employees of the Friedman Hospitality Group.

“We’re excited to work with the Masonic Villages and also excited to work with the Irem Shriners who run the golf course and the pavilion there. We’re hoping to work closely with them to make the whole Irem Country Club area more exciting,” Friedman noted, adding that he and his team are also excited to work with the golfers. “Opening up the halfway house, utilizing the patio, and things like that … working with the golf club will also be exciting for tournaments and parties that they have,” he said. “It’s definitely working with the Masonic Villages and the Irem Shriners and the golf club to make the whole thing a successful venture.

And while many may have the perception that you have to be a Shriner or a member of the golf club to utilize the clubhouse facilities, that is not the case. Friedman noted his surprise that very few people are aware the clubhouse is open to the public. Given Friedman Hospitality Group’s already celebrated restaurants, it seems as though their services will be a fitting addition to the already beautiful grounds at the Irem Country Club.

Friedman also owns the Beaumont Inn, Dallas; Bank & Vine, Wilkes-Barre; Kevin’s, Kingston; Fire & Ice, Trucksville; Rikasa, Pittston; Grico’s Exeter; and Cork, Wilkes-Barre; and Grico’s South in Nantcoke.