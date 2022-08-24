🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne Foundation has announced that it has recently formed the Pasco L. Schiavo Memorial Fund.

C. David Pedri, President and CEO of Luzerne Foundation, said the late Pasco L. Schiavo was a well-known attorney, philanthropist and entrepreneur based in Hazleton.

Pedri said Schiavo was passionate about supporting his community and a friend to all. His public service and continuing philanthropy extended to many areas of the community, such as Penn State Hazleton, the Downtown Hazleton Alliance for Progress, Eckley Miners’ Village Associates, and many other such groups and people.

Pedri said that Schiavo’s support consisted of monetary and other personal and real estate gifts to the community, including the development and donation of public parks. Pedri said Schiavo was responsible for assembling and making available large tracts of land in the community for industrial and commercial development, resulting in thousands of employment positions.

Schiavo passed away in 2018. In a final act of true generosity, through his estate, Pedri said Schiavo made sure to carve out funds to aid his community.

Through his family and the Board of the Luzerne Foundation, Pedri said the Pasco L. Schiavo Fund announced $350,000 in grants in various amounts to the numerous Hazleton area and Weatherly area non-profits and municipal entities with a focus on education, youth recreational experiences and social services.

Schiavo’s sister, Linda L. Schiavo, said she is thrilled to see her brother’s legacy continue through the Luzerne Foundation.

“Pasco loved our community and worked every day to better it” said Schiavo. “This partnership guarantees that those in need and those who are bettering our society get the assistance they deserve.”

Pedri said the Luzerne Foundation also announced the inaugural Pasco L. Schiavo Grant Forum on Oct. 12, where $100,000 in grants will be awarded to eligible non-profits and municipalities in $5,000 to $10,000 grants.

For more information on the Pasco L. Schiavo Fund and eligibility requirements for the Oct. 12 Grant Forum, visit the Luzerne Foundation website at — www.luzfdn.org — or call the office at 570-822-2065.

