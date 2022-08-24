🔊 Listen to this

LUZERNE BORO. — A second person has been charged with the straw purchases of nearly 20 firearms reported missing from the borough’s police department’s evidence locker room.

Elizabeth Ann Delong, 37, was arraigned by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Pittston on 19 counts of criminal conspiracy to illegally possess firearms. She was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

Court records say Delong purchased 19 firearms from licensed firearm dealers in Nanticoke and Wyoming she gave to her romantic partner Donald Myles Cool III.

Cool, 26, is a convicted felon prohibited from owning, carrying and possessing firearms, court records say.

Luzerne County detectives along with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Monroe County detectives assisted in the investigation of Delong and Cool.

In June, District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce confirmed his office executed a search warrant at the Luzerne Borough Police Department when detectives learned Luzerne police seized firearms from the Vaughn Street, Luzerne, residence of Delong and Cool in late summer or early fall 2021.

None were found inside the borough police department’s evidence locker room at the time of the search.

On Wednesday, Sanguedolce said there was nothing new to report if any of the missing firearms have been located and recovered.

Search warrant documents list 17 firearms, mostly handguns, reportedly seized by Luzerne Borough police from the Vaughn Street residence.

Court records supporting the charges against Delong allege she purchased 19 firearms from June 2020 to Jan. 2021 she gave to Cool.

During an interview with Cool when he was jailed at the county correctional facility on June 3, he claimed he was assaulted when he was younger and felt safe with firearms around him, according to court records.

Cool admitted, court records say, he would go with Delong to licensed firearm dealers, select the firearms he wanted, and provided Delong with cash to purchase the firearms with Delong listed as the buyer.

Cool, who is unemployed, claimed he used received two payments of $38,000 in COVID-19 relief funds, totaling $76,000, he used to purchase the firearms, court records say.

The investigation into the firearms reportedly held by Luzerne Borough police was initiated when Cool was arrested on firearm offenses by Monroe County detectives.

Cool was charged by Luzerne County detectives on June 22 on 19 counts each of criminal solicitation of providing false information to purchase firearms and illegal possession of firearms. His preliminary hearing has been continued with no date rescheduled.