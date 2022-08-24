🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Firefighters from Hanover Township, Nanticoke City, Kingston and Plymouth battled a blaze that severely damaged a single family home in Hanover Green early Wednesday afternoon.

The homeowner, Phil Adonizio, 77, said he believes the fire was caused by a cigarette.

Adonizio said he was at McDonalds on Sans Souci Parkway for lunch when he found out his home at 530 Chestnut St. was on fire just before 1 p.m.

Firefighters responded to the home quickly setting up an aerial ladder truck in front with an interior attack. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters used infra-red cameras to check for hotspots.

The fire appeared to had started on the first floor that spread to the second-floor and attic.

Township Fire Chief Joseph Temerantz said there were no injuries and the American Red Cross Wyoming Valley Chapter was called to provide assistance for the homeowner.

Adonizio said he normally stays on the first floor where he smokes. He said he had a cigarette he thought he put out before leaving for lunch.

Adonizio said he purchased the home in June 2012.