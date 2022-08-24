🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Gouldsboro could face more time in state prison after he pled guilty to sexual assault charges by Duryea police.

Philip Michael Lynott, 23, of Navaho Path, was caught by borough police with a teenage girl who was partially undressed inside a vehicle parked in a bay of a car wash on Foote Avenue on about 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 27, according to court records.

A police officer investigated the suspicious vehicle noticing Lynott and the teenage girl engaged in sexual acts, court records say.

Police said the girl was 14-years-old.

Under terns of a plea agreement reached between Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Shana Messinger and Attorney Benjamin Stanton earlier this week, Lynott pled guilty to aggravated indecent assault and incident assault of a person less than 16-years-old.

Several counts of corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, furnishing alcohol to a minor and restrictions on alcoholic beverages were withdrawn against Lynott.

The plea agreement was reached during what was scheduled as a motions hearing as Lynott’s attorney, Stanton, planned to challenge the evidence.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. accepted the plea agreement and will sentence Lynott on Dec. 5.

Sklarosky ordered an evaluation of Lynott by the state’s Sexual Offender Assessment Board to determine if he meets the criteria as a violent sexual offender.

In unrelated cases, Lynott was sentenced in Wayne County Court on May 26 to nine months to three years in state prison on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment. Lynott is also facing open firearm offenses in Lackawanna County and Carbon County.