🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — The Wyoming Valley West School Board made the end for Schuyler Avenue Elementary School official at a special meeting Wednesday, approving closure as of that date, Aug. 24.

The board has talked about closing the venerable building for months at meetings, and it has been mentioned for years as one way to cut operating costs. The board held a required public hearing on the possible closing May 23, and as the school year neared an end June 10 students took time in the morning to step outside and share memories, sing songs and post some farewell artwork on the exterior of the 102-year old school.

The district has already worked out which school the various Schuyler students will attend, making small adjustments to the attendance zones of other schools during the summer. The bulk of them will be going to Dana Elementary. After the meeting, responding to a mother’s question about class size, Superintendent Dave Tosh said that final numbers aren’t in, but Dana enrollment will grow from about 400 to 590, with class sized between 25 and 28 students.

As many local districts have been doing in the wake of the Texas school shooting, the board has been focusing on security for the coming year, recently approving an agreement with Kingston for an additional school officer. On Wednesday the board approved agreements with Larksville and Plymouth boroughs to continue providing School Resource Officers in State Street Elementary and the high school, respectively.

The agreement with Larksville is for four school years, through June 2026, and will be automatically renewed for a fifth year unless either party provides written notice of termination within 30 days of June 30, 2026. Salary and benefits, including a clothing allowance, total $70,946 the first year, with successive year costs of, $74,635, $76,436 and 79,508.

The agreement with Plymouth runs for two calendar years, retroactive from Jan. 1 this year to Dec. 31, 2023, with a total district cost of $78,238 for 2022 and $82,811 for 2023.

Tosh said the district now has an officer for each school, with a second one for the Middle School, which experienced a sharp increase in incidents last year.

The board also approved a proposal to have United Heating & Air Conditioning replace 147 tubes in the high school boiler at a cost of $23,626. The contract came up at the last regular board meeting but administration hadn’t made a final determination between two companies vying for the work.

And the board approved a proposal from NRG Controls North, Inc., for State Street HVAC repairs at a total cost of $74,933.

The board also:

• Accepted the retirement of special education teacher Wendy Rauscher, and accepted the resignations of special education teacher Alexandra Weidtman, learning support aid Samantha Dermody, autistic support aide Katrina Fuller and personal care aide Ritalynn Palchanis.

• Appointed Anthony Dicton as director of transportation for the coming school year.

• Accepted the resignation of high school English and journalism teacher Erica Berrettini, and appointed Nicole McNelis to the post at a starting salary of $46,000.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish