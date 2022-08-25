Police union also wants Duggins-Magdalinski investigated, taken off advisory committee

WILKES-BARRE — The city police union called for an investigation and removal of the chairwoman of the committee with oversight of the department, challenging her residency and alleging she tried to use her influence to get out of traffic stop that led to her filing a racial profiling complaint against the officer involved.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, who created the Police Advisory Committee in 2020 and appointed Darlene Duggins-Magdalinski to it, said Wednesday he was unaware of the union’s demands and placed top priority on addressing her complaint against Officer Dan Duffy.

“Let’s get this done first,” Brown said of the investigation underway by the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department of the first ever complaint to be handled by the Committee.

Upon completion of the investigative report, it, along with video of the body-worn cameras from Duffy and the other officers who responded to the stop, will be shared with the Committee, minus Duggins-Magdalinski, Brown said. The Committee will then recommend what steps Brown and Police Chief Joseph Coffay, who sit as non-voting advisers to the volunteer body, should take.

Duggins-Magdalinski, 53, who is Black, did not dispute she lived in Hanover Township, but held to her accusation Duffy, who is white, displayed racial bias against her during the stop on Aug. 13.

Committee guidelines permit her to live outside the city, Duggins-Magdalinski said. Her residency was not a concern when Brown appointed her to the Committee, she said.

“He knew I didn’t live in Wilkes-Barre,” Duggins-Magdalinski said.

As for the Wilkes-Barre Police Benevolent Association’s call for her removal, Duggins-Magdalinski took it personally. “They don’t need to come for my character,” she said.

The PBA differed with Duggins-Magdalinski’s reading of the guidelines and on what the video of the body-worn cameras from Duffy and the other officers who responded would show. But both sides were united in calling for releasing the video.

“Tell the truth and let the cameras go. We want all three body cams,” Magdalinski said. “Let everybody see it.”

In a post on its Facebook page Wednesday, PBA President Joe Homza said the video would back Duffy.

“Should the footage of this incident be made public, it will show Darlene Duggins-Magdalinski attempted to use her position as Chairperson of the Police Advisory Committee (PAC) to alter the outcome of a police investigation,” the post said.

Brown, who along with Coffay and union leadership has seen the video, said it would be shared with the Committee, but not be made public.

The PBA said it “welcomed” and “continues to support” the use of the cameras for officers and, in this case, the footage would show Duffy acted professionally and with discretion while dealing with an irate Duggins-Magdalinski.

“Once the investigation is complete, the PBA knows Officer Duffy will be exonerated. Additionally, after review of the footage in question, the PBA is confident it will be apparent why Duggins-Magdalinski has no business being part of a committee whose purpose is to improve the relationship between the police and the community we serve,” the post said.

In addition to the residency issue, the PBA said Duggins-Magdalinski should be immediately removed for good cause from the Committee and an investigation be conducted of her “past police contacts, prior attempts to use her position on the PAC and claimed relationships with political figures to secure legal advantage and credibility.”

The PBA also cautioned against the role of “activist” Committee members, a term Duggins-Magdalinski used to describe herself, saying their “hidden agendas” degrade its integrity and tarnish its transparency.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.