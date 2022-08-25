Police video still private despite pressure from both sides

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The chairwoman of the city’s Police Advisory Committee, who filed a complaint accusing an officer of racial profiling her for a traffic stop, okayed the release of the document to support her case.

Darlene Duggins-Magdalinski provided the three-page statement (available on timesleader.com) while joining with the union representing Officer Dan Duffy in calling for the release of the police video of the stop to fully detail what happened on Aug. 13.

“You’re going to see how everything transpired,” Duggins-Magdalinski said Thursday.

Duggins-Magdalinski, 53, of Hanover Township maintained Duffy let into her after he found out she was a member of the volunteer committee created in 2020 to improve relations between the police and the public and have oversight of the department. She was issued five traffic citations and has a summary trial before District Justice Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 7.

The Wilkes-Barre Police Benevolent Association disputed her account, and in a post Wednesday on their Facebook page alleged Duggins-Magdalinski tried to use her Committee membership to get out of the stop. The union also demanded she be removed from the Committee because she was not a city resident as spelled out in the guidelines and be investigated for other instances in which she allegedly trying to use her influence as a Committee member.

So far Mayor George Brown has been reluctant to make public the video from the body-worn cameras of Duffy and the other officers who were on scene.

Brown, along with Police Chief Joseph Coffay and the leadership of the Police Benevolent Association, have viewed the video that is part of the ongoing investigation into the complaint filed on Aug. 17 with the police department. The completed investigative report will be provided to the Committee that will also have the opportunity to view the video in order to make recommendations to Brown and Coffay on what course of action to take. Duggins-Magdalinksi will not participate in the Committee’s discussions.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.