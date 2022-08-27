Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Wilkes-Barre city police on scene at Mesko Plaza, 596 Carey Ave. next to Turkey Hill, confirmed a man on a bicycle was struck by a driver who then fled southbound on Carey Avenue on Friday evening.
Police are searching for the suspect, who was driving what is described as a black or dark-colored Mazda crossover SUV. Authorities stated the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, however, the man was transported to a medical center for a possible broken hip.