WILKES-BARRE — Two down, one to go.

A second person charged with delivering 150 fentanyl packs in the Borough of Ashley was sentenced to state prison Thursday.

Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Neil J. Macijczak, 27, address listed as Barnes Street, Ashley, to two-to-four years in prison on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Macijczak pled guilty to the charge Feb. 8.

Macijczak, along with Misty Leigh Benjamin, 32, formerly of North Hancock Street, Wilkes-Barre, and Dominic Louis Marsicano, 27, of Henry Street, Wilkes-Barre, were arrested by state police at Wilkes-Barre, Troop P Vice and Narcotics Unit, Luzerne County Drug Task Force and Wilkes-Barre police after they sold three bricks of fentanyl, or 150 bags, for $480 on Nov. 18, 2019, according to court records.

Court records say the deal went down on Barnes Street in Ashley.

When the trio were arrested, drug agents found approximately 500 fentanyl packets, more than $3,000 cash, a loaded .380-caliber handgun with an altered serial number, a loaded shotgun and packaging materials inside their vehicle, court records say.

Benjamin was sentenced by Sklarosky on Dec. 7, 2021, to two years, six months to five years in state prison on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Marsicano is facing a trial in September on multiple felony drug trafficking and firearm offenses.