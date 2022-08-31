🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Jamielyne Giraldo was in the back seat of her father’s Honda Civic when she testified to hearing, “pop, pop, pop, pop, pop.”

Her father, Carlos Taffanelly, 47, sustained six gunshot wounds allegedly by Dazon Wykie Turner, 22, on North Street near Darling Street in Wilkes-Barre just after 12 a.m. on Oct. 5, 2020.

Jamielyne Giraldo said that she and her mother, Liliana Giraldo, who was seat in the front passenger seat, immediately got out and ran towards Taffanelly.

“He shot my mother first, then he shot me,” Jamielyne Giraldo told a Luzerne County jury during the second day of Turner’s before Judge David W. Lupas on Wednesday. “He looked me in my face.”

Jamielyne Giraldo and her mother survived. Taffanelly, 47, was instantly killed.

Earlier Wednesday, forensic pathologist Dr. Gary Ross said his autopsy revealed Taffanelly suffered six gunshot wounds he explained all would had been fatal. One particular gunshot wound was to the top and rear of Taffanelly’s head as the projectile passed through the brain to the cervical spine in the neck.

The location of the gunshot wound to the head, assistant district attorneys Drew McLaughlin, Gerry Scott and Carl Frank hope to establish, was the shooting was not in self defense.

Turner’s attorney, Leonard M. Gryskewicz Jr., said his client defended himself when Taffanelly and Liliana Giraldo charged at him holding a pipe and a breaker bar.

Jamielyne Giraldo admitted during her testimony Taffanelly was armed with a pipe and her mother was holding the hand tool.

The pipe and breaker bar were collected during the processing of the crime scene and shown to the jury Monday.

Jamielyne Giraldo said during her testimony she dated Turner for about one year describing their relationship as “toxic.” She said Turner picked her up at her house near Stroudsburg and drove her to his apartment at 46 Darling St. in Wilkes-Barre on Oct. 4, 2020.

She claimed Turner told her he met a woman from Allentown to get her angry because she was talking to other men.

During their argument, she said Turner grabbed and threw her to the floor inside his apartment. She called Taffanelly to pick her up.

Prosecutors and Gryskewicz differ on what transpired after Taffanelly arrived at Turner’s apartment to take Jamielyne Giraldo back home to Stroudsburg.

Gryskewicz said Taffanelly armed himself with a pipe encouraging Turner to fight him on Darling Street while Liliana Giraldo held onto the breaker bar.

After they cursed and yelled at each other, Turner left in his 2004 Jeep and turned onto Brick Street, making a right turn onto North River Street. Taffanelly turned left onto North River Street at the encouragement of Jamielyne Giraldo.

When Taffanelly stopped at the red traffic signal at North River and North streets, Turner passed them turning left onto North Street and stopped near Darling Street.

Taffanelly made a sharp left turn into oncoming traffic striking the curb before stopping on the sidewalk.

Jamielyne Giraldo testified Turner approached the stopped Honda as Taffanelly got out with the pipe. Turner ran back to his Jeep and discharged a 9mm handgun, Jamielyn Giraldo said.

As Taffanelly fell to the ground, Jamielyn Giraldo said she and her mother got out, ran around the back of the Honda and away from Turner to get to Taffanelly who was on the ground on the right side of the Honda.

Jamielyn Giraldo said Turner then shot her mother twice and her once.

“Did you see Mr. Turner shoot your father?” asked McLaughlin, at which, Jamielyn Giraldo replied, “Yes.”

On cross examination, Gryskewicz said Jamielyn Giraldo was not consistent with her testimony compared to what she told police the night of the night of the shooting.

Testimony continues Wednesday afternoon.