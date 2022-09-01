🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Jessica Cronauer, executive director of Leadership Northeast, Wednesday said the organization has created a program that would cater to the leadership development of women in various stages of their careers.

Cronauer said the program would “amplify” women’s strengths and leadership capabilities.

And so, Leadership Northeast’s “Amplify” program was born — a premier women’s leadership certificate program that is the first of its kind in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The group of 29 women gathered Tuesday at the Westmoreland Club on South Franklin Street to hear about the program’s plans.

“Historically, leadership programs in general have not been designed to address the unique experience of women in the workforce,” Cronauer said. “This program will address that.”

Dr. Christine Kiesinger of CEK Communication, one of the organizers, said the Amplify program took about five years to finalize.

“Women have natural strengths and intuition that really bode well for positions of leadership,” Kiesinger said. “Call it emotional intelligence. Women have the qualities necessary to become great leaders.”

Another organizer, Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, President/CEO at Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, said as more women emerge as leaders, the Amplify program will help them fulfill their potential.

“We want to encourage women to seek opportunities for career advancement,” Griffin-Boylan said. “We will help provide then with the tools needed to acco9mplish their goals and we will help them build the confidence through a network that will help take them to the next level.”

Cronauer explained that Amplify is about cutting-edge leadership development, high level networking opportunities, and access to a dynamic series of speakers who will offer participants an unprecedented and transformative leadership experience that will address the unique needs of women in the workforce.

Cronauer said Amplify is a powerhouse collaboration” between Leadership Northeast, the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce Elevate Women’s Network, and Dr. Kiesinger of CEK Communication.

Cronauer also said one spot remains open and interested applicants should contact the Leadership Northeast office at 570-270-LEAD (5323), or email at — [email protected]

What will this program do?

In six dynamic half-day sessions held at women-run businesses throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania, the class of 30 women will:

• Gain strategies and tools to support you in your unique leadership journey;

• Build effective networks and create opportunities to develop professional relationships through a community of practice model, mentorships and sponsorships with other women leaders;

• Develop solutions to address the unique challenges women face in the workforce;

• Learn to navigate complex leadership and career patterns while maintaining personal relationships and responsibilities.

Designed for women in mid- to senior-level leadership positions in the corporate, non-profit, education and government sectors, this program will help participants develop their full professional and personal potential as leaders among their teams and organizations.

Participants will work to identify the unique strengths and values that enhance their leadership style and explore integrative and collaborative solutions to meeting women’s day to day leadership challenges.

Programs

• Session One

Thursday, Sept. 8, 9 a.m.

PNC Field RailRiders’ Stadium

“Leadership Identity & the Power of Your Own Story”

• Session Two

Thursday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m.

The Northeast Wine Company, Accelerator Building

“The Role of Emotional Intelligence in Women’s Leadership: Leveraging What’s Natural to Us”

• Session Three

Thursday, Oct. 13, 9 a.m.

Penn State Wilkes-Barre

“Communication that Empowers, Amplifies and Connects: Fostering Strong Interpersonal, Team & Public Communication Skills”

• Session 4

Thursday, Oct. 27, 1 p.m.

The Salt Barre Yoga Studio

“A Woman’s Worth: Exploring Whole Person Well-Being”

• Session 5

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 9 a.m.

Union and Main

“Real Time Challenges: Women in Leadership Today”

• Session 6

Tuesday, Nov. 22, 1 p.m.

Riggs Asset Management at Newberry

“Leading the Change”

• Graduation & Certificate Ceremony

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 5 p.m.

THINK Center

2022 Participants

Mandy Brassington, Geisinger; Bonnie Casella, Indeed; Chelsey Coslett, Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center (NEPIRC); Meghan Flanagan, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce; Angela Gavlick, Luzerne County; Beth Hastie, Benco Dental; Mandie Hendricks, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC; Janine Hennigan, e45 Management Dental Group; Michelle Holt-Macey, Wilkes University; Jessica Ives, Family Service Association of Northeastern PA; Melissa Kopec, PDQ Print & Fulfillment Center; Joleen Lazecki, Joleen Lazecki, Realtor & Lockheed Martin; Camaryn Lokuta, Coal Creative; Courtney Lomax, Wilkes University; Laura Marion, Allied Services Integrated System; Shelley McCann, Empower; Peggy Nork, McGlynn Center; Mary Kay Pivovarnik, CASA of Luzerne County; Lauren Pluskey McLain, Geisinger; Kelly Rava, Empowerment Education; Stephanie Shandra, MMI Preparatory School; Cheryl Summa, Eye Care Specialists; Dawn Talley, University of Scranton; Debbie Taylor, Commission on Economic Opportunity; Alexandra Treslar, Luzerne Bank; April Vinciarelli, Jacobi Capital Management; Annette Weiss; Misericordia University; Elizabeth White, Luzerne County Head Start; Joell Yarmel, F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts; Allison Yourechko, Hazleton Area School District.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.