There will be a rolling roadblock on state Route 309 Southbound this morning as construction crews perform bridge work, PennDOT officials said.
The roadblock will take place between exits 6 and 2 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Motorists can stay up-to-date on road conditions, weather and more via web at www.511PA.com, or through the 511PA smartphones application for Android and iPhone devices.
— Staff Report