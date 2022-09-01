🔊 Listen to this

There will be a rolling roadblock on state Route 309 Southbound this morning as construction crews perform bridge work, PennDOT officials said.

The roadblock will take place between exits 6 and 2 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Motorists can stay up-to-date on road conditions, weather and more via web at www.511PA.com, or through the 511PA smartphones application for Android and iPhone devices.

— Staff Report