WILKES-BARRE — PPL Electric Utilities has filed a civil complaint in Luzerne County Court against a Wilkes-Barre man seeking to be reimbursed for repairs to two power boxes and a utility pole as a result of a vehicle crash nearly two years ago.

Kyshan Eugene Gaut, 31, listed address as Academy Street, was driving a rental vehicle when he crashed into a utility pole on Route 315 near the North Cross Valley Expressway in Plains Township on Sept. 4, 2020, according to the civil complaint.

As a result of the crash, the civil complaint alleges two power boxes sustained significant damage including replacement of a utility pole.

The complaint says Gaut was driving the rental vehicle with a suspended license.

PPL Electric Utilities is seeking Gaut to pay $58,477.69 to repair and replace the damaged equipment.

“As a result of (Gaut’s) negligent actions which may include driving at an unsafe speed and driving with a suspended license, (PPL) incurred significant expenses in order to repair and restore the electrical pole back to its original condition,” the suit says.

Court records say Plains Township police cited Gaut with damage to property, driving with a suspended license and careless driving. The citations were filed with District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo on Oct. 13, 2020, and mailed to Gaut with the citations being unclaimed.