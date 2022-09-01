🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Was the fatal shooting on North Street in Wilkes-Barre an assassination or self-defense?

A Luzerne County jury will decide as they begin deliberating the fate of Dazon Turner, 22, following a two day trial before Judge David W. Lupas.

Turner’s attorney, Leonard M. Gryskewicz Jr., and Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin made their last pitch to jurors during closing arguments Thursday morning about what they believe actually happened on Oct. 5, 2020.

Gryskewicz told the jury the fatal shooting of Carlos Taffanelly, 47, was in self-defense as Turner feared for his life while McLaughlin called it an “assassination.”

During the trial, surveillance footage showed Taffanelly holding a three-foot long metal pipe yelling at Turner to “fight a real man,” while Taffanelly’s wife, Liliana Giraldo, was brandishing a breaker bar yelling at Turner on Darling Street.

Taffanelly and Liliana Giraldo had traveled from their Stroudsburg home to pick up their daughter, Jamielyne Giraldo, after she called her parents to pick her up after she claimed Turner grabbed and threw her to the floor during an argument about Turner’s infidelity.

When Taffanelly and Liliana Giraldo arrived on Darling Street, Gryskewicz said they threatened Turner with pipe and breaker bar.

Following the non-physical confrontation, Turner drove away and turned right onto North River Street while Taffanelly turned left on North River Street.

Turner admitted he turned around and passed Taffanelly at North and North River streets stopping near Darling Street fearing Taffanelly was returning to his Darling Street apartment because his then 13-year-old sister was inside.

Gryskewicz said Taffanelly was at fault for driving his Honda Civic toward Turner intending to kill him.

“Carlos Taffanelly is trying to murder Dazon with his vehicle,” Gryskewicz told jurors during his closing argument.

In response, Gryskewicz said, Turner ran to his 2004 Jeep.

“It’s a tense situation, chaotic,” Gryskewicz said. “Do you really believe there is enough time for Dazon to open the door, get into his vehicle, put the key in the ignition and drive away? I say to you, no there was not.”

Gryskewicz said after Taffanelly struck the curb with the Honda, he got out brandishing the metal pipe and charged at Turner.

“Carlos Taffanelly is three feet from Dazon at the Jeep, he did the only think he could do and that was to act in self-defense,” Gryskewicz said. “He only shot them until they stopped charging and that shows he reacted under reasonable circumstances.”

Gryskewicz said Liliana Giraldo was armed with the breaker bar and Jamielyne Giraldo followed Taffanelly as he ran towards Turner. Liliana Giraldo and Jamielyne suffered gunshot wounds and survived.

McLaughlin began his closing argument calling the shooting an “assassination,” reviewing the evidence that he and assistant district attorneys Carl Frank and Gerry Scott presented during the trial.

McLaughlin said Turner was the aggressor taunting Taffanelly to “come back to my house” to fight him before they turned and drove in separate directions. McLaughlin reminded jurors that Turner was the person who turned around his vehicle to chase after Taffanelly on North River Street before ending in the shooting on North Street.

“There has been allot of mention of these weapons,” McLaughlin said pointing to the pipe and breaker bar. “But there is one weapon you didn’t see – the gun.”

Turner admitted as he testified in his own defense Wednesday afternoon that he discarded the 9mm handgun along Route 115 after he fled the scene.

Turner’s flight was used against him by McLaughlin saying his failing to remain at the scene is considered “a conscious of guilt.”

“This was not an act of self defense; this was not justified; this was an act of murder,” McLaughlin said.

Gryskewicz said Turner stopped shooting when Taffanelly dropped to the ground discharging four to five shots in total.

McLaughlin countered that forensic pathologist Dr. Gary Ross testified Taffanelly suffered six gunshot wounds including one gunshot to the top and rear part of his head, indicating he was already on the ground when he suffered such a wound.

“You listened to his testimony yesterday,” McLaughlin said referring to Turner on the witness stand. “He never expressed remorse when he testified. His testimony to us was very legalistic. He did not act justified on Oct. 5, 2020.”