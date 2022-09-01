🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown believes Wilkes-Barre Police Officer Dan Duffy “deserves to be fully exonerated” from what he called “unfounded allegations” following a controversial traffic stop involving Police Advisory Committee Chairwoman Darlene Duggins-Magdalinski.

Brown’s views on the matter were released this afternoon as part of a statement from his office indicating that the mayor had received and reviewed the final report related to the Aug. 13 stop and “is in complete agreement” with its findings.

The report was prepared by Lt. Christopher Roberts, a police supervisor.

“After a thorough review of the allegations contained in the complaint submitted by Ms. Duggins-Magdalinski, including interviews of persons present at the scene and review of all body camera footage of the incident, the report concluded Officer Duffy should be fully exonerated from all accusations in this matter,” the statement read, adding that Police Chief Joseph Coffay has also reviewed the final report and concurs with its findings.

Brown will now request the Police Advisory Committee to promptly convene a meeting to conduct its advisory review of the police procedures used during the incident and to consider any appropriate recommendations or actions, including the removal of Duggins-Magdalinski from the committee, the statement added.

“I believe Officer Duffy deserves to be fully exonerated from these unfounded allegations. I am proud to have Officer Duffy and all of the officers involved in this incident serving the citizens of Wilkes-Barre,” Brown said.

Duggins-Magdalinski declined comment Thursday. The Wilkes-Barre City Police Benevolent Association, the union representing Duffy and other officers in the department, also said it would not have a comment.

Brown, who appointed Duggins-Magdalinski, 53, of Hanover Township, to the Committee in 2020, made the video footage available to the media Friday in the interest of full disclosure to the public. It’s posted in three files on the Times Leader YouTube channel.

The announcement comes two days after police withdrew the charge at the heart of the traffic stop, which Duggins-Magdalinski, who is Black, maintained was based on her race.

Duggins-Magdalinski was initially unable to provide her insurance on the spot and prevent her car from being towed, but later produced proof, leading police to withdraw the charge.

As reported Wednesday by the Times Leader, Tuesday’s withdrawal of the citation for operating a motor vehicle without the required financial responsibility did not change the views of Duggins-Magdalinski or that of the union defending Duffy for keeping his cool while she grew heated during the Aug. 13 stop.

Four other traffic citations remained pending against Duggins-Magdalinski and her case was listed for a summary trial on Sept. 7 before District Justice Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre.

Check back for updates and see Friday’s Times Leader for more on this story.