PLAINS TWP. — Wilkes-Barre Area School District got a new school board member, replacing the late John Quinn, a new director of police operations and security to replace Brian Lavan who retired, and some new clarification on what’s not allowed by the dress code, including an explicit ban on blankets.

The meeting started with the swearing in of Warren Faust to complete the term of Quinn, who passed away in June. Quinn spent decades as an district educator and coach before winning a seat on the board in 2011. The board voted to give Faust the seat at a June 30 meeting.

Lavan has headed the district police and safety operations through three superintendents, and opted to retire after staying on for the first year of the new high school that opened a year ago. The board gave his post to long-time school security officer Carl Gembitski.

Regarding the dress code, Superintendent Brian Costello said it remains basically the same as last year, but that some banned items had to be clarified. In fact the agenda included pictures of the things specifically barred: Crop tops/tank tops, short shorts, sheer/see-through clothing, pajama bottoms, bedroom slippers and blankets. The image, marked with an X over it, showed two people standing, wrapped in blankets. Costello joked that the old high schools lacked air conditioning and could be too warm, but now the new high school appears to be too cold.

The board also met a long goal of selling a lot at 58 S. Grant St. in Wilkes-Barre, at the price of $18,000.

And the board agreed to name the new stadium expected to be in use this fall, “Wolfpack Stadium.”

The board also:

• Agreed to apply to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency a $438,000 grant that would fund two school police officers, two contracted school social workers, and improvements to secure entrances at the Solomon Plains education complex.

•Approved an agreement with Leader Services for renewal of the IEPWriter program from Sept. 1 this year to Aug. 31, 2023 at a cost of $28,731. IEP stand for Individual Education Program, required for special education and gifted (GIEP) students.

• Approved an agreement with the Western Pennsylvania School for the deaf for a student identified as D.R. for the 2022-23 school year at a cost of $51,390.

• Approved the purchase of a digital subscription to Onshape for the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Academy at a cost of $3,600. Onshape is Computer-Aided Design software.

• Approved an agreement with the Luzerne Intermediate Unit to provide English Language Development instruction to English learners at an hourly rate of $93, and for a mental health specialist for the coming school year at a cost of $81,802.

• Approved an agreement to contribute $10,000 to Plains Township for the use of Hilldale Baseball Field, and fields at the Plains Municipal Park.

• Approved an agreement with Zaner Bloser for the Superkids reading program for a multi-year professional development plan at a cost of $118,320.

• Approved an addendum to the agreement with ESS Northeast LLC, which handles the district substitute teacher requirements, to essentially raise daily substitute pay to $155, making it among the highest — if not the highest — among Luzerne County’s 11 districts.

• Approved an agreement with Olive Branch BP, Inc., doing business as Building Blocks After School Enrichment Program, to provide early learning services to pre-school students at the new Wolfpack Early Learning Academy for a maximum annual payment of $900,00o, using a per-student scale that starts at $7,500 for 100 to 120 students, and rises as the number of students decreases.

• Approved an agreement with Johnson Controls Fire Protection, LP, for fire alarm testing and inspection through June, 2023 at a cost of $14,950.

• Ratified payments for mine subsidence insurance for nine district buildings at a total cost of $1,394.

• Approved an agreement with Integra Realty Resources to provide an appraisal report for Mohegan Sun Pocono at a cost of $15,000.

• Approved a contract with Conrad Siegel Actuaries to ensure the district complies with accounting requirements related to mandated employer reports and the Affordable Care Act, at cost of $8,600.

• Approved change orders for several projects totaling $61,821.

During the public comment section Sam Troy, who regularly rails against what he believes is excess school spending, said that if the district is in good enough shape to build a new school and sports stadium without raising taxes, it should consider giving a 30-day property tax suspension for all residents. Solicitor Ray Wendolowski said the board could not take such action because it wasn’t on the agenda, but that the board could discuss the possibility for a future meeting if it decides to do so.

