🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Barber Life Barbershop owner Donnell Battle marked the grand opening of his business Thursday with a ribbon cutting. Battle, 47, who has 25 years experience, moved into Suite 19 on the ground floor of the Provincial Towers at 34 S. Main St. He teamed up with the city of Wilkes-Barre and the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce to participate in the Spark grant program to bring new businesses downtown.

“The Spark program changed my life so I can help to change others’ lives. I have eight years of experience in ownership giving haircuts to college students and workers from the valley, using the godly teaching from my church, as I’m a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church,” Battle said.

— Jerry Lynott