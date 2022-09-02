Jury convicts Turner of voluntary manslaughter in fatal Wilkes-Barre shooting

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Hours after Attorney Leonard M. Gryskewicz Jr. wearing protective gloves picked up the three-foot long metal pipe and slightly pounded it onto the prosecution’s table during his closing argument Thursday, a Luzerne County jury acquitted his client, Dazon Turner, of intentionally killing Carlos Taffanelly.

The jury did, however, convict Turner, 22, of voluntary manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault for shooting Taffanelly’s wife, Liliana Giraldo, and their daughter, Jamielyne Giraldo. Turner was acquitted on first- and third-degree murder and two counts of criminal attempt to commit homicide.

“I feel like I got convicted defending my life,” Turner said as he was being led away from the courthouse.

The manslaughter verdict mirrors the imperfect self-defense claim as Gryskewicz argued throughout the two day trial before Judge David W. Lupas.

Gryskewicz said Turner defended himself and had no choice but to use his 9mm handgun when Taffanelly charged at him with the pipe and Liliana Giraldo holding a breaker bar.

Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin with county Det. Charles Casey by his side said the jury did not totally exonerate Turner in killing Taffanelly and injuring the two women on North Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, on Oct. 5, 2020.

“We respect the jury’s verdict as we should,” McLaughlin said. “As I said during my closing, Taffanelly as any father would defended his daughter. It was our position from day one that Mr. Taffanelly was not at fault.”

During the trial, surveillance footage showed Taffanelly holding the pipe yelling at Turner to “fight like a real man” while Liliana Giraldo holding the breaker bar knocking on Turner’s car window on Darling Street.

Taffanelly and Liliana Giraldo had traveled from their Stroudsburg home to pick up Jamielyne Giraldo after she called her parents to pick her up after she claimed Turner grabbed and threw her to the floor during an argument about Turner’s infidelity.

When Taffanelly and Liliana Giraldo arrived on Darling Street, Gryskewicz said they threatened Turner with the pipe and breaker bar.

When Turner and Taffanelly went their separate ways, Turner appeared behind Taffanelly at North and North River streets turning onto North Street where he stopped his 2004 Jeep.

Turner got out and started yelling at Taffanelly who made a sharp left turn intending to run over Turner, Gryskewicz said.

“Carlos Taffanelly is trying to murder Dazon with his vehicle,” Gryskewicz told jurors during his closing argument.

In response, Gryskewicz said, Turner ran to his 2004 Jeep.

“It’s a tense situation, chaotic,” Gryskewicz said. “Do you really believe there is enough time for Dazon to open the door, get into his vehicle, put the key in the ignition and drive away? I say to you, no there was not.”

Gryskewicz said after Taffanelly struck the curb with the Honda, he got out brandishing the metal pipe and charged at Turner.

Following McLaughlin’s action when he slammed the pipe against the table during his opening statement, Gryskewicz did the same during his closing argument.

“Carlos Taffanelly is carrying this heavy metal pipe and is three feet from Dazon at the Jeep, he did the only think he could do and that was to act in self-defense,” Gryskewicz said. “He only shot them until they stopped charging and that shows he reacted under reasonable circumstances.”

Gryskewicz said Liliana Giraldo was armed with the breaker bar and Jamielyne Giraldo followed Taffanelly as he ran towards Turner. Liliana Giraldo and Jamielyne survived gunshot wounds and testified during the trial.

McLaughlin said despite the jury’s not guilty verdicts on first- and- third-degree murder, Turner was convicted of killing Taffanelly and injuring Liliana Giraldo and Jamielyne Giraldo.

“He was convicted on three serious felonies and is facing significant time in prison,” McLaughlin said.

Turner was remanded to the county correctional facility without bail.

Lupas said he will sentence Turner on Nov. 9.