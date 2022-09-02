Wilkes-Barre boy had close encounter with Biden at Marts Center

🔊 Listen to this

President Joe Biden shows Brennan Patterson, 9 of Wilkes-Barre, the selfie he took during Tuesday’s event at Wilkes University.

A wide-eyed Brennan Patterson, 9, looks up to President Joe Biden at Wilkes University on Tuesday.

WILKES-BARRE — Brennan Patterson wore a nice, freshly laundered yellow shirt when he went to hear President Joe Biden speak at Wilkes University on Tuesday.

And when Brennan got home, he told his mother that she can never wash that shirt again.

Brennan was siting in the front row at the Marts Center when Biden came to town and delivered his speech on the Safer America Act, and to support Deomcratic candidates running in November.

When Biden was finished, he stepped from the stage, walked over to Brennan and his grandmother, Valerie Delaney, took a selfie with them and talked for a few minutes.

“It felt really good to meet the President,” said Brennan, 9, a fourth grade student at Solomon-Plains Elementary in Plains Township. “I never expected all of this to happen.”

Biden asked Brennan how old he was and he put his hands on Brennan’s shoulders as the two chatted — hence the reason for the “no wash” edict. Brennan said the yellow shirt is hanging in his closet — as is — forever.

Brennan said when school returns Sept. 8, he will show his classmates the pictures taken with President Biden and he will have a story to tell for years to come.

“I think I want to be a President too,” Brennan said, possibly making the earliest campaign announcement ever. He will have to wait about 25-plus years before he can actually seek the country’s highest office.

Brennan is son of Mike and Megan Patterson of Wilkes-Barre and he is the grandson of Valerie and Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney. Brennan has a sister, Delaney, age 6.

Brennan’s mom said when it was announced in July that Biden was coming to Wilkes-Barre, Brennan was “super-excited.”

And then he was super-disappointed when Biden’s visit was cancelled when the President tested positive for COVID-19.

“But when he heard that the President was coming in August, Brennan asked if he could go,” Megan said. “But he never expected to sit in the front row and then take a selfie with the President and talk to him.”

Megan said her mother told her that when Biden stepped from the stage after his speech, he came over to Brennan and, well, the rest is history.

“They just started talking and the President used my mom’s cell phone to take the selfie,” Megan said. “This was such a big thrill for Brennan. He’s always been interested in history. Since he was four years old, he has been able to recite all the Presidents in order, from one to 46.”

Megan said this was an experience Brennan will never forget.

“Not many get to take a selfie with the President of the United States,” she said.

Justin Correll, principal at Solomon Elementary, saw Brennan at the Biden event and told him to make sure he brings the pictures to school to show everybody.

Prior Biden encounter

In August of 2015, then Vice President Biden chatted with another member of the family.

After serving for more than 60 years as a Democratic committeewoman, then 91-year-old Bernice Sakaduski of Wilkes-Barre Township — now deceased — got a thank you from a very high-ranking party official.

Biden met Sakaduski’s son, Joe, at a 2015 Democratic event in Sussex County, Delaware. When he learned of Bernice’s long service, he asked her son to “get her on the phone.”

It took a while, but the call finally went through.

“Hello Bernice? This is Joe Biden from Scranton,” the vice president said. Biden thanked Bernice for her service and told her he loved her.

He then said, “I’m going to put your son back on the phone so you know I’m not making this up” and handed the phone back to Joe Sakaduski.

Joe Sakaduski said he happened to be standing near where Biden would be speaking. He told the vice president about his mom and then placed the call.

“The vice president thanked me for being a good Democrat for all those years,” Bernice said in the story in the Times Leader. “It was very loud. I could hear people cheering ‘Joe, Joe, Joe,’ in the background.”

Bernice then said it was impossible to have a long conversation, but if she had the chance, she said she would have asked him if he was going to run for president in 2016.

“I think he would get a lot of votes,” Bernice said. “But I can say I was proud to talk to the vice president of the United States. The conversation was brief, but it was very meaningful to me.”

And Bernice’s hopes came through in 2020 when Biden was elected the 46th President of the United States.

Joe Sakaduski, a graduate of Marymount High School and King’s College, said he never expected Biden to call his mom.

“When I met him, I told him about her long service to the Democratic Party and that she is where I got my Democratic roots,” Joe said. “After the vice president handed me the phone, I wanted to make sure my mom knew who she had just talked to.”

Joe Sakaduski’s sister, Valerie, is married to Wilkes-Barre City Fire Chief Jay Delaney.

Mrs. Sakaduski passed away in 2016.

Brennan knows his history

Megan Patterson said her son is very interested in fun facts about presidents and he did research on Biden prior to his visit just in case he got the chance to speak with him.

“When given the opportunity to see the president speak Brennan was ecstatic,” Megan said. “Little did he know he would get to rub shoulders with President Biden and get to have a little chat with him asking Brennan his name and age. The ‘best part,’ according to Brennan, was taking a selfie with the President. Brennan described his day as ‘amazing.’”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.