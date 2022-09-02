Dems cancel protest, citing safety concerns

🔊 Listen to this

A stand selling pro Trump flags has been set up on Coal Street near Route 309 all week in advance of Trump’s ‘Save America’ rally Saturday.

A stand selling pro Trump flags has been set up on Coal Street near Route 309 all week in advance of Trump’s ‘Save America’ rally Saturday.

WILKES-BARRE TWP — The scene at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday painted the picture of the calm before the storm.

On Saturday, former President Donald Trump will be in town to lead a rally for Republican candidates in Pennsylvania and to rally supporters who hope the 76-year-old former president decides to try to reclaim the White House in 2024.

A Wednesday social media post from Trump on his Truth Social Network suggested crowds were already forming at the arena. They weren’t yet. The parking lot at the arena was empty Thursday morning and only a few people stopped by to pick up their tickets for Saturday’s event.

So far on Thursday, only a few vendors had set up at other locations around the area, including on Coal Street.

But if Trump still has the allure he had in 2016 and 2020, you can expect 10,000-plus to arrive Saturday to see the man they still contend didn’t lose in 2020 to Democrat Joe Biden.

Billed as a “Save America Rally,” the Trump camp announced that entertainment and concessions will be available throughout the day at the arena.

Each person can only register up to two tickets per mobile number per event and all tickets are distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. They are available at https://events.donaldjtrump.com/events/save-america-rally-in-scranton-pa.

Democrats gearing up

On Friday, Sept. 2 at 1:30 p.m/, Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti will join a virtual press call hosted by the Pennsylvania Democratic Party to call out both Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, and GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano before they rally with “another toxic, extreme, out of touch millionaire, Donald Trump.”

The news release said, “Mayor Cognetti will highlight the incredible stakes of this election, as well as outline why both Oz and Mastriano are terrible candidates who are hoping that notable election loser Donald Trump will bail out their campaigns.”

Jimmy Harrity, Political Director for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, sent this out ahead of the Trump event:

“The party is cancelling the Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 ‘Counter Visibility against Trump.’

“We have concerns about the safety of our members with Trumpsters and Mastriano supporters in attendance at Trump’s Rally.

“We decided that It would be better to err on the side of caution and be safe rather than sorry.”

Kathy Bozinski, Chair of the Luzerne County Democratic Party, said that “Trump and Mastriano crowds can be very demonstrative and downright combative — it’s better to cancel our event.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.