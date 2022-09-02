🔊 Listen to this

Republican Congressional nominee Jim Bognet of Hazleton addresses the crowd at Don’s Machine Shop in West Pittston before introducing House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy on Thursday.

WEST PITTSTON — In advance of President Joe Biden’s Thursday night speech from Independence Hall in Philadelphia, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Republican Congressional nominee Jim Bognet had their own showing at Don’s Machine Shop on Ash Street.

They did not mince words in their remarks, taking aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic (Bognet’s competition), Biden and the Democratic Party as a whole, amidst a gathering of local elected Republican officials, Don’s Machine Shop family and employees, and other supporters.

In his opening remarks before introducing McCarthy, Bognet first thanked Donnie Eifert, owner of the shop, as well as all those in attendance. He then immediately shifted gears, saying, “Joe Biden came here on Tuesday and he let out a truth that my opponent Matt Cartwright has been trying to hide. Joe Biden said ‘The real reason I am here is for Matt Cartwright’. He knows that when I beat Matt Cartwright in Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pa. it will send an unmistakable signal to the country that we have rejected the liberal Biden-Cartwright agenda in Biden’s hometown.”

It should be noted that while press releases mentioned the event was Scranton-based, and Scranton was referenced a few times during remarks as an obvious attempt at a show of strength in Joe Biden’s hometown, West Pittston isn’t in Scranton, of course, or even the same county.

Oil prices, the southern border, spending, the economy and public safety were all topics of discussion in both Bognet and McCarthy’s prepared remarks.

Bognet quoted the fictional anchorman from the 1976 film Network who said, “We’re mad as hell, and we aren’t going to take it anymore.”

Continuing on, he said, “We’re mad as hell that Nancy Pelosi and Matt Cartwright and Joe Biden have gotten rich while in office and don’t represent working class Pennsylvanians, but instead make fun of us for clinging to our guns and our religion, while they lecture us to drive Teslas when they’re going back and forth from D.C. in a private jet.”

Wrapping up his speech, Bognet introduced McCarthy as “the man who will be the next Speaker of the House when we win the majority in November.”

McCarthy’s remarks followed a presentation of “facts” with explanations following. “Fact,” he said, “Families go to the grocery store and find empty shelves.” While later alleging, “Democrats spend your money on wasteful projects including millions on ski resorts and luxury hotels.”

He criticized the Biden Administration for sending stimulus checks to violent criminals, including the “Boston Bomber.” He alleged that while children and families were kept home under COVID-19 lockdowns, Democrats were dining out. McCarthy spoke at length about the country’s drug problem, connecting it to lax border policies and querying, “Why is the White House not treating this like the crisis it is?”

He also took aim at transgender athletes, calling such individuals, “biological bullies.”

McCarthy addressed President Biden’s planned speech for Thursday evening, saying, “When the President speaks tonight at Independence Hall, the first lines out of his mouth should be to apologize for slandering tens of millions of Americans as ‘fascists’.” He later noted that the President speaking at such a historic place in American Democracy was unfit, as Joe Biden and the Democrats in Congress were “threats to American Democracy.”

He also called the FBI Raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home an “assault on democracy.”

McCarthy then shifted his remarks to talk about the “soul of America”, noting that said soul is made up of hard working individuals that love their children and provide for their families.

“The Soul of America is not the ruling class of Washington. It is the law-abiding, tax-paying American citizen,” he said.

In closing, McCarthy stated his intention to get the country back on track, promising affordability, increase in wages, a stable economy, safety, education, and to, “restore the soul of America, the values of America, and the promise of America.”

Bognet noted to reporters afterwards that he and McCarthy were headed to Moosic, saying they were “taking the fight to Cartwright’s backyard.”