WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Add another high-profile Republican to the list of big GOP names planning to attend Saturday’s Trump rally at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., will be in attendance at the “Save America Rally,” according to a release issued Friday.

Greene, 48, represents Georgia’s 14th District, located in the northwest part of the state.

Elected to Congress in 2020, she has quickly risen to national prominence, however, for her strongly conservative views, support for Donald Trump and and frequently controversial hot takes on issues of the day, such as Tweets about President Joe Biden’s Thursday night speech in Philadelphia in which he is depicted as Hitler.

She has been an outspoken critic of the FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, Tweeting Friday: “They did this to continue to lie in the news about Trump. They belong in jail!”

Saturday’s event will bring the 45th President of the United States to Luzerne County to rally with and in support of Doug Mastriano and Dr. Mehmet Oz, the GOP’s candidates for governor and U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, respectively.

Saturday’s rally will mark the end of a week which has seen Luzerne County and Pennsylvania in the national political spotlight once again as a battleground state ahead of the fall midterm elections.

President Joe Biden spoke at Wilkes University on Tuesday — ostensibly to promote his Safer Communities Act, but also as an effort to support Democratic candidates: gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro and Rep. Matt Cartwright, both of whom attended; and Senate nominee John Fetterman, who did not attend.

On Thursday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Republican Congressional nominee Jim Bognet — Cartwight’s challenger — spoke at Don’s Machine Shop in West Pittston in advance of Biden’s speech in Philadelphia later that night.

Luzerne County Republican Party chair P.J. Pribula noted the big Republican presence in the area these last few days as a sign that the major races across the Commonwealth are very much in play for the GOP.

“Seeing these prominent figures coming here just goes to show that Pennsylvania is as important as ever,” Pribula said. “We’re positioned to win races at the congressional level, the Senate and the governor’s race … I’m not surprised to see those big names here.”

Pribula expressed his excitement to have Trump returning to Luzerne County on Saturday, noting that this area is a popular stop for the former president.

“We’re really excited to have him back in the county, he’s carried Luzerne County in both of his races … it’s a favorite place for him,” Pribula said.

Pribula also noted that Trump’s presence and backing will only strengthen the case for the candidates that he’ll be supporting on Saturday, including State Sen. Doug Mastriano, Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Congressional candidate Jim Bognet.

“President Trump has a message that resonates with every American, not just Republicans but I believe you’ll see Democrats and Independents there, as well,” Pribula said. “It’ll be great for Senator Mastriano and Dr. Oz … he [Trump] will get the point across that they are important candidates for Pennsylvania.”

MTG, as Greene is known, offered her own views on Biden’s speech in posts to her Twitter account, including one in which she wrote “Joe Biden is Hitler. #NaziJoe has to go,” and another in which she shared a video showing Biden with a Hitler-style moustache against a backdrop of swastikas.

“I guess when President Butterbeans is frail, weak, and dementia ridden, the Hitler imagery was their attempt to make him look “tough” while he declares war on half of America as enemies of the state,” Greene wrote, referencing the red lighting on Independence Hall for Biden’s Thursday speech.

Trump is slated to begin speaking at 7 p.m. on Saturday.