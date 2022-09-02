🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The city’s Police Advisory Committee asked chairman Darlene Duggins-Magdalinski to resign after reviewing an investigative report into a traffic stop she said was based on her race.

Committee Secretary Andrew Jerome Friday said Duggins-Magdalinski was given 24 hours to respond after he and the two other members met with Mayor George Brown and Wilkes-Barre City Police Chief Joseph Coffay at City Hall.

“We 100 % agree with the city’s decision to exonerate Officer (Dan) Duffy,” Jerome said.

“We have officially asked Miss Duggins to resign from the committee and are waiting for her decision,” Jerome added.

Duggins-Magdalinski, 53, of Hanover Township, did not immediately return a call for comment.

