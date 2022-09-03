🔊 Listen to this

The Hanover Area seniors were certainly dressed for the occasion. They took a break from tossing beanbags in the parking lot for this photo, decked out in their patriotic gear.

Sergeant First Class Bethany Brislin and Cadet Michael Barnas pose with the cannon that caused quite the stir upon its firing. It was first fired at the final notes of the Star Spangled Banner and subsequently fired and the end of all four quarters of play.

What would a United States Marine Corps booth be without a little physical exercise? These Marines came with a pull-up bar in tow, which many of the kids were happy to take a chance on. Here, Hanover Senior Tim Seriani poses on the bar between Corporal Juan Caballes, right, and Lance Corporal Christopher Wallace, left. Seriani noted ‘today was back day’ yet he still hit 10 pull-ups satisfactory even to the watching Marines.

Hanover Memorial Elementary Principal Christa Langdon and Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown take a moment for a photo after leaving the field on West Saint Mary’s Road. Brown was invited to take part in the honorary coin toss.

HANOVER TWP. — It was a sea of red, white, blue, and camoflauge at the Hanover Area Football Stadium, as the community celebrated its second annual Military Night with the hometown Hawks taking on the visiting Tunkhannock Tigers.

Both teams partook in the cause, donning their camo jerseys, amidst a home student section decked out in stars and stripes.

Hanover Area Memorial Elementary Principal Christa Langdon spearheaded the endeavor in an effort to not only celebrate military service-members and first responders of all types but to unite the area — Hanover Township and beyond.

In fact, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown was invited for the honorary coin toss. It was an invitation he gladly accepted.

“I was honored,” Brown said. “And you look tonight and you see different representation from all the different services, and that’s very meaningful because I see these children, the students, all dressed in stars and stripes and red,white, and blue and they actually are coming here and taking part in it … when they asked me to be here for the coin toss, I said, ‘Absolutely, I’ll change my schedule around,’ which we did, so I could be here tonight. And I love what I see.”

Langdon echoed similar sentiments of unity.

“I am thrilled for all the participation from the community, from Wilkes-Barre all the way to West Side, to us local Hanover Township people,” she said. “Mayor Brown was very receptive. It was like an honor for him (as he mentioned) to be able to come out tonight to do the honorary coin toss. And I am thrilled he was excited and that he accepted our invitation. And that was our goal, as a whole district was to bring us all together.”

Former Coughlin Crusader left tackle, John Karazia, Class of 2012, came to check out the game and support his cousin, Tyler Garrison, number 52, who plays center on the offensive line for the Hawks.

Karazia, of the Hudson section of Plains Township, was also there to support Military Night. Karazia’s grandfather was posthumously honored last year at Wilkes University during an awards ceremony on Veterans Day for his service in the Korean War.

“I think it’s good for the community, good for everybody that’s here, and good for these kids to know there’s something worth fighting for,” Karazia said.

Heather Kreitzer, Garrison’s mother, noted that her son made varsity as a freshman because of his size, and her pride for her son was evident, especially to be playing under those Friday night lights for a good cause. She noted Garrison had an injury last year and fought hard to get back in the starting lineup with his teammates. “These boys work really hard,” she said.

And with that, members of American Legion Post 673 of Ashley paraded the colors onto the field, as the military men and women marched onto the field from their various booths, and students, parents and community members stood for the National Anthem and “Taps.”

The service-people held their salutes as a cannon blast roared at the crescendo of the Anthem, played and sung by Hanover students, catching many by surprise, including Mayor Brown who admitted with a chuckle, “When it went off, it scared the heck out of me!” Though, as he noted with arms out to his sides, “The cause tonight is honoring our military people. This is what it’s about.”

Langdon extended her gratitude to Superintendent Nathan Barrett and all of the military personnel on hand and around the world.

The only thing left to make an excellent evening even better would be a win, and Langdon was sure to offer a pep talk to the boys before they took the field.

Win or lose, however, Friday night’s event was sure cause for celebration.