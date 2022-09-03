Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
WILKES-BARRE — The city issued a traffic advisory for motorists to avoid the area of Scott Street between North Pennsylvania Avenue and North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard for milling and paving on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The work will be done between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day.
The road will be closed to traffic, with the exception of local delivery to Central Clay Products, Inc.