WILKES-BARRE — The city issued a traffic advisory for motorists to avoid the area of Scott Street between North Pennsylvania Avenue and North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard for milling and paving on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The work will be done between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day.

The road will be closed to traffic, with the exception of local delivery to Central Clay Products, Inc.