Move comes 12 minutes after panel voted to remove her

WILKES-BARRE — The city’s Police Advisory Committee chairwoman, Darlene Duggins-Magdalinski, resigned Saturday, minutes after the committee announced the other members had voted to oust her.

“Dear Police Advisory Committee members, media, and the community at-large,” she wrote in an email sent to the Times Leader and other entities.

“I Darlene Magdalinski am resigning from the Police Advisory Board effective immediately.

“It is clear that the Mayor’s administration and I are no longer in alignment when it comes to equitable justice for all,” she concluded.

Twelve minutes earlier, city officials sent out this statement, signed by committee secretary Andrew R. Jerome, acting chair Faith Lane and member Ned McGinley:

“On Friday September 2nd the Police Advisory Committee (in the absence of Darlene) met with Mayor (George) Brown and Police Chief (Joe) Coffay to go over the findings from the complaint filed against officer (Dan) Duffy from Darlene.

“The Police Advisory committee agrees with the decision to exonerate officer Duffy of any wrongdoing during the traffic stop. In addition, the committee has asked for the resignation of Chairperson Darlene Duggins-Magdalinski from the police advisory committee. Ms. Duggins-Magdalinski has refused to resign in the time frame requested, therefore, the remaining board members have unanimously voted to remove her from the committee.

“The board would also like to apologize to Officer Duffy for any stress or hardship this frivolous complaint has caused him.

These developments followed last week’s release of a report in which a report was released on an August traffic stop on South Wilkes-Barre Boulevard that became a he-said, she-said dispute between Duggins-Magdalinski and the union representing Duffy, with police body-camera video providing an independent and up-close and personal view of the interaction between her and officers.

The video was part of the investigation conducted internally by the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department after Duggins-Magdalinski, who is Black, filed a complaint on Aug. 17, accusing Duffy, who is white, of racially profiling her and acting with bad intent when he pulled over her Mercedes Benz sedan in which she was a passenger in the driver’s side rear seat, next to her grandson in a child safety seat. Her daughter Fa’tirah Duggins, whose license was suspended and who had an outstanding warrant for her arrest, was at the wheel and later taken into custody.

Duffy initiated the stop around 7 p.m. on the busy roadway after the license plate reader in his marked police vehicle indicated the registration on the Mercedes expired in July and was suspended for lack of insurance. Duggins Magdalinski tried in vain to call up the insurance on her new phone. When Duffy notified Duggins-Magdalinski her car would be towed she launched into a profanity-laced tirade directed at him. It resumed when Duffy overheard her tell another officer on the scene of her membership on the Committee. She called Brown from the scene, leaving a message, and notified Duffy his job was on the line.

The PBA alleged Duggins-Magdalinski tried to use her position on Committee to change the outcome of the stop, but she denied it.

Days after the stop Duggins-Magdalinski produced proof of insurance and police Tuesday withdrew that citation filed against her. Four other traffic citations remained and a summary trial was scheduled for Sept. 7 before District Justice Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre.

In a press release Thursday Brown agreed with the findings of the report prepared by Lt. Christopher Roberts. “I believe Officer Duffy deserves to be fully exonerated from these unfounded allegations. I am proud to have Officer Duffy and all of the officers involved in this incident serving the citizens of Wilkes-Barre,” Brown said.

The Committee convened Friday at the request of Brown to review the report and consider the appropriate recommendations, including the removal of Duggins-Magdalinski.

Jerome on Friday said Duggins-Magdalinski was given 24 hours to respond after he and the two other members met with Mayor George Brown and Wilkes-Barre City Police Chief Joseph Coffay at City Hall.

“There were no questions. We had all unanimously agreed with every outcome they had,” Jerome said of the report.