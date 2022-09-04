🔊 Listen to this

Beverly and Richard Powell of Wright Township sit at their table in the parking lot of the Stairville United Methodist Church in Wapwallopen.

A few items are seen on the church table at the Stairville United Methodist Church Flea Market.

Tom Harkins, 78 ,of Nuangola eats a cup of broccoli soup at the Stairville United Methodist Church in Wapwallopen.

Cate Smith, 65, of Mountain Top reads a book as she sits at her table at the Stairville United Methodist Church Flea Market in Wapwallopen.

WAPWALLOPEN — A small rural Methodist church in rural Mountain Top opens its doors to the community, not just through Sunday services, but also in events and activities held throughout the year.

On Saturday, the Stairville United Methodist Church held a flea market and craft show that, not only brought together longtime members of the church as volunteers, but also residents of the community as vendors and customers.

Sharon Moyer, was on hand displaying her book sculptures at the event to take orders, but also to inform people about the rather unique craft.

Moyer, a retiree, said she had taken a class at the library before the pandemic, and when COVID made it necessary for her to spend a lot of time at home, she began regularly working on her artwork.

Moyer said she works from a pattern and one book takes about 20 hours. She can mindlessly listen to television, she said, but mostly its about focusing on details.

Patterns, she said, specify how many pages to be used for each one, and then delineate what goes on page one, what goes on page two, and so on.

Some of her favorite pieces have military themes, and she is currently working on crafting a piece with a military logo.

Moyer also enjoys doing pieces on requests, including one for a local police chief, sports teams and branches of the military.

Lois Ebert was a vendor at the event, attempting to downsize her living space after retirement.

Ebert pointed out that, not only was she able to make some money, but appreciated getting to know some of her neighbors.

When approached by a potential customer asking the price of an item, she responded, smiling, “Name a price.”

Claudia Strycharz, long time church member, said volunteers also known as the “Joy Circle,” organize a flea market and craft show several times a year, to raise money for the church and its activities.

Those who come hungry are not disappointed, with homemade soups, chilli, haluski, bakes goods and refreshments sold at the event.

Strycharz said there is a core group of volunteers and friends whose commitment makes the event possible.

The Stairville United Methodist Church is part of “New Hope Wapwallopen,” a group of three area houses of worship consisting of Faith, Slocum and Stairville United Methodist Churches.

The churches, although separate entities, offer shared activities including a week “spiritual yoga” class, a library, grief share group and community outreach programs.

The churches have a vigorous social media presence and live stream their services on Facebook. Strycharz said Facebook data shows that people watch services from the little church from around the world.

Pastor Scott Miller leads worship at all three churches.