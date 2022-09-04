Langcliffe Presbyterian Church celebrating 152 years

Volunteer Sarah Kryeski of Moosic, whose great-grandfather Ebenezer Frew was a founder of the church, and property manager Kathy Barlow, work together to paint a wrought-iron railing in preparation for the 152nd anniversary of Langcliffe Presbyterian.

With two weeks to go before its 152nd anniversary celebration, Langcliffe Presbyterian Church in Avoca was a bustling place on Thursday morning.

People were sorting through vintage photos, a work crew was installing a handicap-accessible ramp, and two women were happily touching up the paint on a wrought iron fence.

The two painters seemed equally enthusiastic about their project and the upcoming celebration, though each represented a different part of the church.

Sarah “Sally” Kryeski of Moosic has deep roots; she’s the great-granddaughter of Ebenezer Frew, who helped found Langcliffe Presbyterian in 1870. And recently hired property manager Kathy Barlow of West Pittston isn’t a member, but feels that she belongs.

“I’m Pastor Marge’s gal Friday,” Barlow said with a grin. “Everybody here is so nice, and the place is so beautiful. My daughter says I go to work as if I’m the caretaker at Downton Abbey.”

If the pandemic hadn’t interfered, Commissioned Pastor Marge Zeigler said, Langcliffe Presbyterian would have arranged a celebration for its 150th anniversary in 2020.

But COVID did become an issue — just 11 days after the pastor began her 3-year, transitional position — and Zeigler said church members put the pandemic downtime to good use, updating the building, looking for ways to become more accessible and “re-committing to become a place of service as well as welcome.”

Speaking of welcome, everyone is invited to help the church celebrate on Sept. 18. From 3 to 6 p.m. food trucks will offer refreshments, courtesy of the church and free to visitors; the bakers among the congregation will provide an assortment of desserts and there will be free activities and treats for children as well as a book giveaway.

“I love it when people ask why it’s all free,” Zeigler said. “That’s my chance to say ‘because it’s what we are called to do.’ It’s an easy way to evangelize.”

Open-house tours that afternoon will showcase the church’s historic sanctuary as well as the renovated fellowship space, with gleaming woodwork and vintage pocket doors, that appears perfect for club meetings or small receptions.

“We’re going to open all the windows and all the doors,” Zeigler said, “and let people know we’re here.”

“I want people to know that we’re here for them if they want to have a wedding or a funeral or a baptism,” she said, explaining the welcome mat is out, regardless of whether a family is affiliated with the church.

Of course, if you’d like to join, she would be delighted.

When she arrived in 2020, Zeigler said, the church had 20 active members, and now it’s up to 30.

She initiated bag lunch Bible study, partnered with the Pittston Kiwanis to collect school supplies for students in need, arranged soup giveaways and a drive-through giveaway of Halloween treats.

She’s walked around the historic church cemetery, located just behind the church building at 1001 Main St., Avoca, and connected with people who were visiting relatives’ graves.

“That’s how I met Sally,” she said.

The pastor put a free men’s breakfast, and a free women’s luncheon on the schedule in the spring, and in mid-December offered a “silent night in our softly lit sanctuary” for anyone seeking relief from holiday hubbub.

The NEPA Choral Society rehearses at the church, and she was glad that group was willing to put on a concert in April; on the church’s Facebook page you can see a video of the singers, each wearing a mask and sitting far apart, at that event.

Because of its location half-way between Wilkes-Barre and Scranton, the church could become a convenient meeting place for other groups, said the pastor, who worked as an administrative coordinator for the Presbytery of Lackawanna for 12 years before coming to Langcliffe Presbyterian.

In her previous role she’d been a guest preacher at about 20 churches in the Presbytery, which spans seven counties, and she had visited Langcliffe often.

When her boss at the Presbytery mentioned that the Avoca church was looking for a new, full-time pastor, a sentence seemed to pop out of her mouth of its own volition. “What about me?”

“You’d be perfect,” came the reply.

Zeigler isn’t an ordained minister, but took an intense course at Union Presbyterian Seminary in Virginia and became a commissioned pastor, with a 3-year contract that ends in February.

“They’ve asked me to stay,” she said, shaking her head to indicate she’s more likely to retire than to accept that invitation. “I think they’re ready. It’s been 2 and a half years of trying new things, and it’s in God’s hands.”