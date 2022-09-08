🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — If five-term incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright and Republican challenger Jim Bognet agree on anything, it’s that the two candidates in the 8th Congressional District should debate to give voters the opportunity to learn about them before they go to the polls on Nov. 8.

Bognet, 46, of Hazle Township, on Wednesday sent a letter to area media outlets urging them to support more accessible debates across Northeast Pennsylvania to better inform voters on where the candidates stand on the issues.

Cartwright, 61, of Moosic, issued a response through his press secretary David Early.

“Nothing is more important than an open and honest debate between candidates seeking to represent the American people,” Bognet wrote in the letter. “Hearing directly from the candidates about where they stand on the issues and challenging each other when necessary, is invaluable to all Pennsylvania voters. Today, that can only happen when major local stations step up to agree to host, moderate, and televise these debates.”

Bognet said the letter is a request to each local network to televise a debate either on their own, or with partner organizations.

“We have many incredible nonpartisan and community-based organizations in Northeast Pennsylvania such as Chambers of Commerce and local universities and colleges that have expressed interest in being a part of debates between myself and Congressman Cartwright, but it takes media partners to make these accessible to the voters of Pennsylvania’s 8th District,” Bognet wrote.

Bognet said he is eager to debate on TV and radio on all of the networks included in the letter.

“I invite each of you to propose dates and debate structures that work for you in order to make these debates happen,” Bognet wrote. “We believe the debates should be simulcasted across multiple networks so the largest possible audience of voters can hear directly from me and Rep. Cartwright on where we stand on the important issues facing America and Northeast Pennsylvania.”

Bognet said he hopes the media are willing “to do their part in helping the people of the 8th District stay informed.”

Bognet then wrote, “Within a week, President Joe Biden, Former President Donald Trump, and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy all traveled to the 8th District, clearly showing how important this election in PA-8 is, not only for Pennsylvania, but the country. I urge you to create an accessible debate to help voters in NEPA make an informed decision in November.”

Cartwright campaign response

“The Congressman has debated his opponent in every election, and this year will be no different,” Early said. “In each election cycle, WVIA brings together excellent moderators to facilitate a robust discussion so all 8th District voters can learn where the candidates stand on the issues.”

Early said the Cartwright campaign is waiting for a response from Bognet to participate in the WVIA debate.

“Jim Bognet wants to have it both ways, calling for more debates, while refusing to respond to offers already on the table,” Early said. “This type of shady behavior is exactly what we have come to expect from Jim.”

Early said Cartwright looks forward to a debate and “the opportunity to contrast his record of service to our community with Bognet’s continued lies.”

