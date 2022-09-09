Local historian also met new king, briefly, years ago

WILKES-BARRE — Tony Brooks has shaken the hand of the man who now wears the crown of the United Kingdom.

With all due respect to King Charles III, it wasn’t the new monarch who was most on Brooks’ mind Thursday as messages poured in from friends and family on social media.

Occasionally fighting back tears — along with the reporter — Brooks spoke about Queen Elizabeth II, and how her death was reverberating in his circles here in Wilkes-Barre and the United States, far from the U.K.

“I think she represents to us all of our grandmothers,” said Brooks, a noted local historian who serves as executive director of the Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society, as well as a member of Wilkes-Barre City Council.

Brooks also is an unabashed Anglophile, whose family roots stretch back to Great Britain. One grandmother was born in Wales, and his great-grandmother was born in England.

Not surprisingly, then, one of the first calls Brooks received about the queen’s death was from his mother.

“So, you know, if you have British DNA in your background and your family is predisposed to honor and respect the royal family, you kind of grow up with this stuff,” Brooks said.

“She cried, and of course we both consoled each other,” Brooks said.

Then he turned to Facebook, where the outpouring of grief, condolences and nostalgia continued.

“It’s almost like we know her, but we don’t really know her, right? And that’s why it’s a tremendous loss to the entire world, because she has set a rock solid example,” Brooks said of Elizabeth II. “The queen was the grandmother of the world, in my opinion.”

Her sense of duty and loyalty also were an example for him.

“There are two quotes, one from a President and other from the future Queen Elizabeth that I have always found inspirational,” he said: John F. Kennedy’s “ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country,” and one given by then-Princess Elizabeth when she turned 21 in 1947: “I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service.”

“Those quotes have been motivating factors, role models if you like, not only for me but for millions around the world,” Brooks said.

Brushes with royalty

Brooks never met Queen Elizabeth II. He did, however, meet her mother and son, many years apart.

In 1987, during a summer abroad at Cambridge University, a young Brooks briefly met Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (1900-2002) at a garden party.

“That was quite exciting,” Brooks said.

In 2007, he met then-Prince Charles in Philadelphia.

“A friend of mine is the pastor of the Arch Street Presbyterian Church, which houses the St. David’s chapel,” said Brooks, referencing the patron saint of Wales.

Brooks is a past-president of the St. David’s Society of the Wyoming Valley, and was part of a large Welsh-American contingent who was invited to meet Charles, Prince of Wales during a visit to the city.

“And I shook his hand,” Brooks said simply.

