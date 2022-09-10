🔊 Listen to this

Blaze the Trailblazing horse, mascot for Luzerne County Community College, shared fist bumps, or maybe hoof-fist bumps with people as they arrived Friday morning for a ribbon cutting at the base of the new campus steps.

One member of the crowd to walk up the new LCCC campus steps couldn’t resist doing a “Rocky,” pumping arms up and down a la the fictional boxer in the first of the Rocky movies did at the top of the steps leading to the Philadelphia Museum of Art

NANTICOKE — Luzerne County Community College President Thomas Leary quipped about giving staff the day off, grappled with a cranky megaphone, and made earnest comments about the college being a place where students climb the steps to dreams. College mascot Blaze the horse hoof-bumped anyone who wanted to celebrate. And yes, one person who climbed the new campus steps after a ribbon-cutting Friday pulled a “Rocky” at the top.

Leary noted that for decades students, visitors and staff had to deal with the awkward steps from a main parking lot up to the campus near the Admissions Center building. The over-long steps seemed more suitable for a mule ride than a human gait: A bit too short to comfortably take two paces on each step, yet a bit too long for most to make broad single strides from step to step. The old arrangement was usually a “love it or hate it” part of the campus, but rarely instilled a “meh” response.

For some on the campus for the first time this semester, the new arrangement — several sets of steps interrupted by longer concrete “landings” that didn’t disrupt the typical stride — evoked just such a response. “It’s just steps,” Alex Parry said, having no reference to what the old steps were like because he’s only been attending the college for two weeks.

“So far so good,” one woman said as she strode up the steps before the crowd gathered for the ribbon cutting.

Blaze the bipedal horse arrived a bit early and gave the steps two hooves up, then offered high-fives, fist bumps and at least one hug to the gathering crowd as people descended from the campus to the bottom step, where the ribbon cutting took place.

Leary was among the last to arrive, taking an offered megaphone and joking that he had tried it out at home the night before. “I was on the street saying ‘nothing to see here’,” he quipped. He also told the crowd, many of them staff, that there would be drinks and cake in the administration building after the ribbon cutting, then added “and dancing, and music, and then take the rest of the day off.” Almost as an aside, he added “I’m going to pay for that.”

But once everyone was gathered Leary got serious, noting he arrived in 1974, the first year the college had moved from its original location in downtown Wilkes-Barre. The campus lacked landscaping, trees or much of any embellishments beyond eight boxy buildings. He became president in 2007, and the campus has seen substantial expansion and improvements during his tenure.

Replacement of the fabled steps was done this summer because the old steps had suffered too much wear and tear from constant exposure to the weather. But the end of an era was marked with a sort of open house in June that drew a lot of alumni who decided they wanted to climb them one last time before demolition began.

Leary thanked the faculty and staff, present and not, for helping LCCC become “the most important educational institution in Northeastern Pennsylvania,” then made the analogy of the physical steps rising to the campus from a main parking lot as the academic steps students climb “to your success.”

“Each of you plays such an important roll in climbing those steps,” he said. “We are re-committing ourselves to serve the future.”

