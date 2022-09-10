🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — On second thought, Arthur Breese embraced the idea of being chosen the grand marshal for the city’s fifth Multicultural Parade.

Breese’s initial reaction after receiving a phone call notifying him he was the parade committee’s choice was to think of others more worthy than him.

“But then I think about it … I was born here, raised here and decided to come back to really do the work that is so much needed. And I’m starting really to the seeds really make a difference,” Breese said.

“I came back to Wilkes-Barre because what other place needed this most than here,” Breese added.

Mayor George Brown presented Breese with a proclamation marking Friday as “Arthur Breese Day” in the city. As grand marshal, he’ll lead the parade stepping off downtown at 11 a.m. on Sept, 17, followed by a festival on Public Square to celebrate the diversity of cultures in his hometown.

Growing up the 57-year-old Breese was a newspaper carrier in the Heights section of the city for the Times Leader. He later went on to earn degrees from Temple University in Philadelphia and locally from Misericordia University. The former Director of Diversity and Inclusion for the Geisinger Health System, Breese said he’s in between jobs with a couple of promising prospects.

Besides the quickly changing demographics of the region, Breese noted there’s much more acceptance of diverse communities and organizations are investing in diversity education. What was a hard sell is now a no-brainer.

“People know that it is linked to employee engagement. It’s a link to productivity. It’s a link to financial performance. Really, this is what makes us strive and thrive and that’s always what the city has been about,” Breese said.

It’s also important for students to become cultural competent, Breese said. “It’s really the ability to interact and communicate effectively across all kinds of different cultures. That’s really, really expansive and it takes lifelong work. It just doesn’t happen overnight,” he said.

The parade and celebration will feature representatives of the various cultures dressed in costumes of their homelands and vendors will have a variety of food.

“A lot of fun, a lot of happiness and a lot of camaraderie and learning from other cultures,” Brown said.

Making a return visit will be the Head Consul of the Consulate of Mexico in Philadelphia Carlos Obrador Garrido Cuesta. He marched in the parade last year and Brown invited him back. “He said, ‘I will be here every year,” Brown said of the standing invitation. Also taking part will be an assistant, José Raúl Escamilla, analyst of the Consulate of Mexico.

Breese encouraged people to participate in the festivities and have fun while learning why their neighbors are proud of their heritage.

“I just think it’s just a wonderful opportunity and I’m glad that the city has and Mayor Brown is very supportive of this,” Breese said.

