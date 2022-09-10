🔊 Listen to this

King’s College scored 17 unanswered points in the second half to beat Hartwick 17-10 in a Division III college football game in Oneonta, N.Y., on Saturday.

Trailing 10-0, quarterback Tyler Moore engineered a seven-play, 85-yard drive that sliced Hartwick’s lead to 10-7 with 3:33 left to play in the third quarter. Moore found Tyler Carey for a 34-yard touchdown pass for the score.

Shemar Ellis then capped a 10-play, 39-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown plunge with 10:36 left in the game to put the Monarchs up 14-10.

Kyle Prescavage closed out the scoring with a 41-yard field goal with just 1:20 left in the game.

Moore finished the game 21 of 31 for 233 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Carey was his favorite receiver on the day, pulling five catches for 84 yards and a score.

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Foytack leads King’s

Sophomore Owen Foytack led the King’s with a top-50 finish in the packed field of 216 runners at the Dutchmen Invitational hosted by Lebanon Valley.

As a team, the Monarchs finished ninth overall out of 22 scoring teams with 322 points.

On the 8,000-meter course, Foytack finished 43rd overall with a time of with an 8k personal-bet time of 28:13.00. Casey Weaver was the next Monarch to finish with a time of 29:27.10, while Will McCarroll rounded out the top three King’s finishers in 29:58.20.

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Sophomore’s help Monarchs to Top 10 finish

The sophomore pair of Zoe Tomko and Julia Johnson finished in the top 50 out of the packed field of 190 runners to lead King’s to an eighth-place finish at the Dutchmen Invitational.

On the 5,000-meter course, King’s placed eighth overall out of 23 scoring teams with 250 points behind Tomko’s 10th-place finish in 19:37.50. Johnson ran a strong race as well as she placed 38th overall in a time of 20:58.90.

Fellow-sophomore Nicole Zambetti crossed next for the Monarchs in 22:24.40, while the first year pair of Samantha Adams and Cecilia Chipriano were not far behind with Adams posting a time of 22:33.10 and Chipriano finishing in 23:43.30. Sophomore Laura Dainauski rounded out the King’s runners in the race as she recorded a time of 24:23.50.

Misericordia 38, Keystone College 20

Michael Galwick rushed for 139 yards on 26 carries to lead Misericordia University past Keystone College.

Galwick also scored a touchdown.

Matt Maransky added 96 yards on 13 carries for the Cougars, who are now 1-1 on the season.

Keystone, which fell to 0-2, was led by quarterback Tom Roach. Roach threw for 140 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He finished the game 11 of 21.

BOYS SOCCER

Wyoming Area 4, Tunkhannock 1

The Warriors got goals from four different players to defeat visiting Tunkhannock.

Scoring for Wyoming Area were Liam Burke, Ben Nichol, Louis Ciampi and Kendall Heck.

Caden Newswanger scored Tunkhannock’s lone gaol.

Trevor Kruszka made four saves in goal for Wyoming Area, while Max Shellhamer had one for Tunkhannock.

Dallas 2, Lake-Lehman 0

Eddie Maier and Rowan LauBach scored to lead visitng Dallas past Lake-Lehman.

Brandon Banks made eight saves in goal for Dallas to record the shutout. Andrew Chapple had two saves for Lehman.

Pittston Area 6, Nanticoke 0

Fabrice Gatsinzi scored three times and William Egan added two goals as Pittston Area defeated Nanticoke.

Brayden Shotwell also scored for the Patriots.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hanover Area 5, Forest City 1

Five different players scored for the Hawkeyes as Hanover Area defeated host Forest City.

Scoring for Hanover Area were McKenzie Bannon, Ava Malacarne, Brroke Myzick and Caitlin Vigorito.

Snook Lonidsay made seven saves in goal for Hanover Area.

Emily Matoushek scored for Forest City.

Dallas 3, Lake-Lehman 1

Caelan Gallagher scored three times as Dallas defeated arch-rival Lehman.

Hailey Kline scored off a penalty kick for Lehman, while Amanda McGurk made seven saves in goal for the Black Knights.

Crestwood 4, Berwick 1

Emma Sheloski, Kennedie Huber, Jordan Andrews and Emma Suhoski all scored to lead Crestwood past Berwick.

Morgan Lisnock scored for Berwick.

FIELD HOCKEY

Valley West 8, Pittston Area 2

LAila Zdancewicz and Marissa Mooney each scored three goals to lead Valley West past host Pittston.

Also scoring for the Spartans were Olivia Yelen and Chelsea Kolesar.

Bell Giardina and Kassi Kobi scored for Pittston Area.

Ariana Rysz made four saves in goal for the Spartans.

Hazleton Area 2, Whitehall 1

Grace Gudich scored at the 8:20 mark of the third quarter to help life Hazleton Area past Whitehall.

Also scoring for the Cougars was Megan Kernis.

Emma Bunshak scored for Whitehall.

Lake-Lehman 2, Liberty 0

Sophia Lenza scored twice as Lehamn defeated Liberty.

Faye Post made seven saves in goal to record the shutout.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wyoming Seminary 3, Blair 2

Wyoming Seminary swept the three singles matches to defeat Blair.

Ilana Rosenthal, Victoria Martinez and Anastasia Martinez won for the Blue Knights.