🔊 Listen to this

A traffic stop made by a Hughestown police officer on Friday night led to the arrest of a man found to be in possession of cocaine, Xanax pills and a loaded, illegally possessed handgun.

Marguis Soffner, 27, was arrested and charged after officers spotted him operating a vehicle with the front right headlight out in the area of Center Street and Parsonage Street on Friday, according to a release from the Hughestown Borough Police Department.

The release doesn’t specify what charges Soffner faces, and the arrest had not yet shown up in court records as of Saturday night.

According to the release:

A patrolman from the Hughestown Police Department observed a black Toyota Camry operating without a front right headlight shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, in the area of Center Street and Parsonage Street in the borough.

The officer turned on his lights and sirens and pulled the vehicle over on Foote Avenue, in Duryea.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Soffner, who told the officer he was on his way to his residence after picking up his six-year-old son. The officer observed a small child lying in the back of the vehicle, which Soffner confirmed to be his son.

A passenger in the car was identified by police, and was not charged.

While running Soffner’s information, the officer noticed Soffner moving around in the front compartment before exiting the vehicle.

Soffner’s license came back as suspended, and when asked if there was anything illegal in the car, he told the officer that there was a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle, along with three Xanax bars on the driver’s side seat.

Officers were given consent by Soffner to search the vehicle after removing the suspect’s son from the car.

Located inside the car behind a rear seat was a .380 caliber handgun, which Soffner said was not his. A background check on Soffner revealed that a prior felony arrest meant that he was not allowed to possess a firearm.

Additional substances were found on Soffner after he was read his rights and transported to the borough police station, including a bag of 36 pills and a small baggie which Soffner told officers was cocaine.

According to the release, Soffner was remanded to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for failure to post bail in the amount of $50,000.