PLYMOUTH — A 12-year-old boy was pronounced dead Saturday evening after an apparent drowning, according to our news partners at Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU.

Officials said the boy was in a creek, according to the report.

Acting Luzerne County Coroner Joseph Jacobs told Eyewitness News the boy was pronounced dead at the Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre emergency room.

An autopsy is set for Monday.

The matter remained under investigation late Saturday, Eyewitness News reported.