Queen came to throne when print and radio still ruled, TV yet to permeate region

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II rides out from Buckingham Palace to take the salute at the ceremony of Trooping the Colour, followed by Prince Philip and the Duke of Gloucester, the Queen’s uncle, in London, June 15, 1960. When she came to the throne eight years earlier, print journalism was where people got more than the brief news bulletins on radio of that era – much more, in fact.

If America’s royal watchers could travel back in time 70 years, to Britain’s last changing of the monarch, they’d likely feel frustrated in their search for information.

Over the past few days, we here in the United States have been bombarded with print and electronic coverage of the passing of the beloved Queen Elizabeth II and the accession of a new version of the royal family and the new King Charles III.

In 1952 and 1953, though, if you lived in Wyoming Valley (no less than almost anywhere else in the United States), you’d have found the informational landscape more of a challenge to negotiate.

Print journalism at mid-20th century was quite good, and that was where people got more than the brief news bulletins on radio of that era – much more, in fact.

Within hours of the Feb. 6, 1952 death of George VI, Britain’s well-liked monarch of the 1930s and 1940s war years, readers of the Times Leader (then an afternoon paper) and its companion publication the Wilkes-Barre Record (mornings-only) had just about every scrap of information they’d need to follow events transpiring in Britain.

The Sunday Independent followed with both weekly roundups and Sunday coverage, since the Times Leader and Record did not publish that day.

Associated Press news stories filed from London told in detail of King George’s illness and passing and introduced daughter Elizabeth in her unexpected new role as heir to the throne. She was already well known to American readers as the plucky young woman who’d forsaken aristocratic garb for military gear as a motor pool worker during World War II.

Now, readers were given a dramatic word-picture of Elizabeth and husband Philip breaking off their tour of Britain’s commonwealth partners and hurrying home to deal with the emergency. “Elizabeth returns to king’s bier, a front-page AP dispatch in the Times Leader headlined.

Beyond the newspapers, though, Wyoming Valley residents had only limited sources of information about what was transpiring across the Atlantic.

Northeastern Pennsylvania had no television to speak of in 1952. Access to TV was limited and unreliable, consisting largely of big rooftop antennas designed to pull in shaky and snowy pictures from stations in Harrisburg, Binghamton and Philadelphia.

Cable had been developed, but as yet few in the area had signed up for it. Even if you’d had cable in 1952, there would have been nothing like 2022’s onslaught of 24-hour-a-day news. The Binghamton station offered barely 30 total minutes of news per broadcast day. Our era of sitting in front of a television for hours on end, absorbing every possible detail of a national or world event, would have been inconceivable.

Radio of the day was quite good for on-the-spot announcements and accurate coverage by network news departments. But radio news broadcasting of the time, as daily radio listings in the papers showed, tended to occur in 10-minute or 15-minute shows where even a royal death had to share time with other events.

One more area of information deserves mention: movie newsreels. Paramount, Fox and other studios sent to movie theaters weekly compilations of film snippets about major events and personalities, to be shown along with feature films. Although their content was days old when you saw them, they offered a dimension (however brief) that even radio did not.

By the time of Elizabeth’s coronation on June 2, 1953, there had been one significant change in our area. We now had a television station – WBRE, Channel 28, in Wilkes-Barre. At last, world and national news could be brought into our homes pictorially.

So it was that news viewers now could see — minus the snowy and fading picture of old — at least elements of the majestic ceremony by which the young Elizabeth became monarch. In Britain, the whole ceremony was televised.

That long-ago coronation exists today in a format that was a revelation in its time. Within one week after Elizabeth formally assumed the throne, a Technicolor documentary movie, nearly two hours long, was playing at the Comerford Theater on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square.

Entitled “A Queen is Crowned,” the British film was advertised in the Times Leader as “Endless thrills of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.” Narrated by British actor Sir Laurence Olivier, it remained in theatrical circulation for many months, winning a Golden Globe and being nominated for an Oscar.

In an era when news was just beginning to take its modern form, millions of Americans were finally able to see the fabled pageantry of a British coronation for the first time. Beloved to this day, it remains available online via DVD.