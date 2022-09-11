Queen’s passing comes at ‘really tumultuous time,’ Wilkes prof explains

Britain’s Princess Elizabeth shakes hands with Winston Churchill, former British Prime Minister, at a dinner to mark the launching of the Lord Mayor’s National Thanksgiving Fund in London, March 22, 1950.

In this Feb. 6, 1935 photo, Princess Elizabeth is seen in the Duchess’s box at the ‘Dick Whittington’ pantomime at the Lyceum Theater.

WILKES-BARRE — We may have — as those who scoff at America’s infatuation with British royalty note — fought a war to get away from that sort of thing. And the late Queen Elizabeth the II may not have wielded any world-changing authority. But she filled a “really powerful role standing on the world stage,” Wilkes University Associate Professor of History Jonathan Kuiken said, and her death “is not just a moment of sympathy, but a moment of concern.”

Great Britain has long been “our strongest ally, the nation standing shoulder-to-shoulder with us in many important moments,” said Kuiken, who received his doctorate in Modern British History from Boston College. And since Harry Truman was president and Winston Churchill was Prime Minister, Elizabeth had been a constant.

Yet “the fact is they are going through a really tumultuous time,” with a new prime minister, Scotland pushing for a new vote on independence, difficulties with a divided Ireland arising from Brexit, and an economic crisis sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic and freshly fed by inflation, and Russia’s squeeze on European energy supplies in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

“There’s never a good time for an important world leader to die,” Kuiken said. But this is particularly “inopportune.”

“I think there’s a lot of internal tension within the United Kingdom,” he said. “It’s not outside the realm of possibility that things could get politically dicey for the next few years.” She may have been more figurehead than national leader, but Elizabeth’s death “puts a tremendous amount of pressure on (new Prime Minister Liz) Truss and Charles, the new king.

“It’s kind of an inflection point for the country. Whether the United Kingdom remains as one or fragments could depend on what they achieve.”

While there are many in England who believe the monarchy should be abolished or diminished, Kuiken doesn’t see this moment of transition being exploited to cause such an outcome. Elizabeth’s longevity, serving as monarch for 70 years, helped dampen any anti-monarch sentiment precisely because she remained a neutral, steady presence through so many history-shaping events.

Elizabeth proved a good example of the modern British monarch as “an apolitical figure that does provide a sense of head of state who cares about all British people,” he said. “I think there is a certain unifying factor.”

One example: The queen would give a speech every Christmas, creating a moment “when the monarch brings together all the different factions.” It’s possible, Kuiken speculated, that America’s infatuation with the British Royal family stems from the fact that “we don’t have that.”

But there are 14 Commonwealth realms outside of the United Kingdom, and while Elizabeth’s death won’t upend the Monarchy in England, it could prove to be what some of those realms needed to decide to break the connection.

“I do think there will be a growing conversation of the advantages and disadvantages of becoming a republic” in at least some of those 14 countries. “Jamaica is talking about it, and I think there has been a certain holding back of that movement out of respect for Elizabeth.”

Her successor, Charles, brings a lot of different issues with him that Elizabeth avoided. Unlike his mother, Charles has often been willing to voice an opinion on controversial subjects, breeding dislike among some. He is also, for the record, “The first divorced king of England since Henry VIII,” famous for having six wives and establishing a separate Church of England in part to accommodate a divorce which the Catholic church in Rome did not approve.

Charles also takes the throne at age 73, so he cannot promise the decades of stability provided by his mother. “He has a tough job restoring a sense of unity, and if he flubs it there is a possibility of a slimming down of the monarchy, or a switch to a monarchy that is less expensive or formal.”

That said, Charles has prepared for the role most of his life, and in fact has performed many of the duties of the monarch for several years as Elizabeth’s health failed. “He’s as ready as anyone could be,” Kuiken said. But taking over at an age when most people are retiring means “I wouldn’t be shocked if he cedes more of his responsibilities to William (the next in line) earlier than she did.”

Both of Charles’ parents lived well into their 90s, so Charles may reign for decades with a potential to make a distinct imprint of his own, despite his mother’s very long shadow. In particular, he may have an important role to play if Scotland pursues independence. “I think he has an eye on that, and that he has a pivotal role.”

But for the most part, Kuiken suspects Charles will prove to be more a transitional than transformative, getting the UK through whatever time seems appropriate before handing more control to William, who is 40.

William has long been a public favorite among the royal family, and though his “reputation has gotten dinged in the last couple years, by and large he is a much more popular figure than his father.”

Besides, the next heir to the throne “has got that beautiful young family, so he’s kind of an easier sell.”

